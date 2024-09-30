Monday’s weather: Pleasant, warm and sunny, high of 78

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s weather

Outlook for Sept. 30-Oct. 4

Today: Pleasant & warm with some sun for the last day of September. High 78 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday (First Day of October): Cooler, with a mix of sun and clouds. High 68 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Cloudy with a stray afternoon shower. High 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Pleasant and mild with mostly sunny conditions. High 75 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Pleasant and mild with times of clouds and sun, High 76 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for Columbus Day, October 14, predicts abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: In the morning, summits will appear intermittently as clouds pass by, later giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach highs in the upper 50s, with northeast winds blowing at speeds of up to 10 mph and gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Peaks will appear intermittently through the clouds in the morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Expect highs in the lower 60s with light and variable winds.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page





