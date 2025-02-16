Monday’s Weather: Prepare for icy conditions, high winds and possible power outages

Today’s weather

Most of us got 5″ of snow overnight, now there will be patches of sleet until early this afternoon before periods of freezing rain through this evening. Ice on roadways and sidewalks can make travel difficult. High around 32.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Expect periods of freezing rain. Potential for significant icing. High 33F.

Tonight: Increasingly windy; periods of snow, sleet, and freezing rain this evening, then partly cloudy later. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Low 19 (feel like 4) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph

Presidents Day: Frigid with a gusty wind that could gust over 40 mph with clouds & sun; localized power outages; secure loose objects. High 27 (feel like 7) Winds: WNW 25-35+ mph

Monday night: Becoming clear, very windy, and frigid. Low 9 (feel like -14) Winds: WNW 20-30+ mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very windy (winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph), and frigid. A major winter storm can impact the area

Thursday; check back often for updates. High 23 (feel like 3) Winds: WNW 20-30+ mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear, breezy, and frigid. Low 8 (feel like -7) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Breezy and not as cold with some sun & clouds. High 28 (feel like 19) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds & very cold. Low 10 (feel like 3) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Cloudy with some snow or snow showers. High 32 (feel like 21) Wind: NNW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy. Low 21 (feel like 7) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Watcher sees snow on the horizon.

Weather Advisory

There is a significant concern regarding the winds on Presidents Day. This afternoon into the evening, ice accumulations are expected to be between 0.25 inches and 0.50 inches. The combination of gusts reaching up to 50 mph and the existing ice load could lead to power outages in some areas. Therefore, it’s advisable to have an emergency plan in place.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

On the last day of February, Friday the 28th, the high temperature is expected reach 40. The first weekend in March temperatures in the 40s.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Snow 12″+. A slight chance of sleet this afternoon. Highs around 18. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Snow. Sleet this afternoon. Highs 10 to 20. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.