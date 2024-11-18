Monday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 57

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Monday’s Weather



It’s a mild, breezy day with a mix of sunshine and clouds. The high temperature is 61 degrees, but it feels more like 57.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Breezy & mild with some sun & clouds. High 61 (feel like 57) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Low 41 (feel like 33)) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 55 (feel like 50) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mild with periods of sun & clouds. High 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers developing late. Low 39 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy, windy, & cooler with periods of rain (.50″). High 47 Winds: ENE 10-20+ mph

Thursday night: Rain (.50″). Low 41 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Friday: Cloudy, breezy, & cool with periods of showers (.15″). High 46 (feel like 40) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph

Friday night: Early showers then mostly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Drought Persists

The drought persists, though some rain is expected later in the week; however, it won’t be sufficient to break the drought. Since September 1st, there has been only 3.09 inches of rain, whereas the normal rainfall should be 9.47 inches, indicating a deficit of 6.38 inches.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, predicts a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report.



Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured. Expect scattered rain and snow showers. The highs will be in the mid-30s. Northwest winds will be around 30 mph, increasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 75 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of precipitation. Wind chill values may drop as low as 1 below in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds intermittently. Expect scattered rain and snow showers. The highs will hover in the upper 30s. Northwest winds will start at around 15 mph, increasing to approximately 25 mph by the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 60 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of precipitation. Wind chill values could drop as low as 11 degrees.



Bretton Woods has commenced its season.






