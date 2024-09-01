Monday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 76

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather



Get ready for Labor Day with a forecast of breezy, comfortable sunshine and a high of 76!

5-Day Forecast Sept.1-5

Labor Day: Breezy with comfortable sunshine. High 76 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low 48 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny & nice. High 73 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear & chilly. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mainly sunny & milder. High Around 80 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Sunny & nice. High 80 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 54 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 77 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Clouding up & more humid with some showers late. Low 62 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

Yesterday marked the beginning of Meteorological Fall. Here’s the weather outlook for the season. The outlook for fall temperatures in September, October, and November indicates higher-than-normal temperatures.

The outlook for fall precipitation in September, October, and November suggests above-normal levels of rainfall.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first week of September will be leaf-changing weather with sunny dry days and cool nights.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits will be obscured. Highs will be in the lower 50s, except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds will be 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits will be hidden by clouds. High temperatures will reach the mid-50s. There will be northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Sunny.

: Sunny. UV index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None

: None High Temperature : In the lower 70s.

: In the lower 70s. Winds : Northwest winds around 10 mph.

: Northwest winds around 10 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 65 degrees.

: 65 degrees. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides for Hampton Beach: Low tide: 0.2 feet (MLLW) at 06:02 AM. High tide: 8.2 feet (MLLW) at 11:54 AM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph and waves around 2 feet. The weather will be sunny, but not as warm and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. No thunderstorms are expected during this period. The water temperature is 69 degrees.







