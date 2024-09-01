Monday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 76

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Monday’s Weather
Get ready for Labor Day with a forecast of breezy, comfortable sunshine and a high of 76!
5-Day Forecast Sept.1-5
Labor Day: Breezy with comfortable sunshine. High 76 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low 48 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Sunny & nice. High 73 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & chilly. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mainly sunny & milder. High Around 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny & nice. High 80 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 54 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 77 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clouding up & more humid with some showers late. Low 62 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Weather Alerts
Yesterday marked the beginning of Meteorological Fall. Here’s the weather outlook for the season. The outlook for fall temperatures in September, October, and November indicates higher-than-normal temperatures.
The outlook for fall precipitation in September, October, and November suggests above-normal levels of rainfall.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The first week of September will be leaf-changing weather with sunny dry days and cool nights.
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits will be obscured. Highs will be in the lower 50s, except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds will be 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits will be hidden by clouds. High temperatures will reach the mid-50s. There will be northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Hit the Beach
- Weather: Sunny.
- UV index: Very high.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None
- High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
- Winds: Northwest winds around 10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water Temperature: 65 degrees.
- Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.
- Tides for Hampton Beach: Low tide: 0.2 feet (MLLW) at 06:02 AM. High tide: 8.2 feet (MLLW) at 11:54 AM.
Jump in a Lake
Expect northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph and waves around 2 feet. The weather will be sunny, but not as warm and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. No thunderstorms are expected during this period. The water temperature is 69 degrees.