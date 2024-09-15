Monday’s weather: Sunny and warm, high of 85

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s weather

Mostly sunny with pleasantly warm temperatures, reaching a high of 85 degrees.

Forecast for Sept. 16-20

Today: Mainly sunny & warm. High 85 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and warm. High 85 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear & comfortable. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun & clouds, warm, and slightly more humid. High 85 (feel like 87) Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & humid with some showers. Low 66 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Morning showers with partial afternoon sun and slightly humid. High 75 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 58 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for the first day of Astronomical Fall, Sunday, September 22, predicts a sunny and summer-like feel with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Westerly winds will be around 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The forecast is mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s. Expect west winds up to 10 mph and gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.









