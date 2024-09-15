Monday’s weather: Sunny and warm, high of 85

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Monday’s weather
Mostly sunny with pleasantly warm temperatures, reaching a high of 85 degrees.
Forecast for Sept. 16-20
Today: Mainly sunny & warm. High 85 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and warm. High 85 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear & comfortable. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds, warm, and slightly more humid. High 85 (feel like 87) Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & humid with some showers. Low 66 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Morning showers with partial afternoon sun and slightly humid. High 75 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 58 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The forecast for the first day of Astronomical Fall, Sunday, September 22, predicts a sunny and summer-like feel with temperatures in the upper 70s.
Hiking Forecast
Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Westerly winds will be around 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The forecast is mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s. Expect west winds up to 10 mph and gusts reaching up to 25 mph.
Peak Foliage Tracker
The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.
Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.