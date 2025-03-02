Monday’s weather: Sunny, brisk, high of 28

Today’s Weather

It’s a sunny yet brisk day, with a cold breeze cutting through the air. Expect a high of 28 degrees, but with the wind chill, it feels more like a chilly 16! Hold onto your hats as the northwesterly winds whip at 15 to 20 mph. Bundle up and enjoy the vibrant winter weather!

Weather Alerts

Early March storm to increase flood risk in England. Temperatures are expected to rise, heavy rain will occur, and significant snowmelt in New England may increase the risk of major flooding in the middle of the first week of March.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Sunny, breezy, and cold. High 28 (feel like 19) Winds: NW 15-20 mph

Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. High 46 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 35 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Rainy (.50″), breezy, & mild. High 52 Winds: S 10-20+ mph

Wednesday night: Mild & breezy with periods of rain (.50″) with street flooding possible. Low 49 Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph

Thursday: Cloudy and mild with some rain showers. High 55 (feel like 50) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds, colder, and breezy Low 25 (feel like 8) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph

Friday: Windy & cold with some sun & clouds. High 39 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW 20-30+ (gusts over 40 mph possible)

Friday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 28 (feel like 20) Winds: W 10-20 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Starting next Tuesday through Friday for the second week of March a spring feel with temperatures in the 50s! (This Saturday night put clocks ahead 1 hour!)

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits will be in and out of clouds. Highs around 9 above except 2 below to 8 above zero at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gust up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 43 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Partly sunny. Highs 7 to 17 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.