Monday’s weather: Sunny, chilly, high of 51

Monday’s Weather

The forecast for Halloween is eerily perfect: expect an unusually warm evening for Trick-or-Treating! The last day of October will be sunny with a high temperature of 80 breaking the record of 75 set in 1999. As the night falls and Trick-or-Treaters roam, the temperatures will hover in the comfortable upper 60s.

Outlook for Oct. 28-Nov. 1

Today: Chilly sunshine. High 51 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear & cold with a hard freeze. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Expect some morning sunshine followed by afternoon cloud cover. High 56 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Low 46 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Warmer with clouds and some sunny breaks. High 73 Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Clearing & mild. Low 52 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Halloween: Record warmth and breezy conditions with sunshine and a few clouds. High 80 breaking the record of 75 set in 1999. Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy & mild with some showers after midnight. Low Near 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday (Nov. 1st): Some sun, breezy, & cooler. High 66 Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear & much colder. Low 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend in November will be dry starting with temperatures in the 50s and ending with temperatures in the low 60s.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: The forecast is mostly sunny with highs around 30 degrees, except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds will be around 25 mph, decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 45 mph. Wind chill values could drop as low as 15 below zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: The forecast is mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-30s. Expect northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

