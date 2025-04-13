Monday’s weather: Sunny delight, high of 66

Today’s Weather



Expect a delightful day ahead with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures reaching a high of 66 degrees. Enjoy the gentle northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph, creating the perfect conditions for outdoor activities!

Sometimes it Snows in April

Spring Snow amounts Saturday morning.

Belknap County: Meredith 4.0″ Laconia 3.3″ Tilton 3.2″ Carroll County: Ossipee 3.5″ Cheshire County: Jaffrey 5.5″ Spofford 5.0″ Troy 4.1″ Marlow 4.0″ Walpole 3.8″ Grafton County: Bristol 3.5″

Hillsborough County: Greenville 8.1″ Windsor 5.8″ Bennington 5.3 ” Temple 5.0″ Francestown 5.0″ Milford 5.0 ” Goffstown 4.0″ New Boston 4.0″ Brookline 3.5″ Merrimack 2.8″ Manchester Airport 2.6″ Litchfield 2.5″ Nashua 2.0″

Merrimack County: Contoocook 4.0″ Franklin 4.0″ Dunbarton 3.7″ Danbury 3.6″ Henniker 3.5″ New London 3.3″ Hooksett 2.5″ South Sutton 2.3″ Bow 2.1″ Concord Municipal Airport 2.1″ Canterbury 2.0″

Rockingham County: Epsom 3.4″ Nottingham 3.0″ Epping 2.9″ Deerfield 2.8″ Chester 2.5″ Hampstead 2.3″ Derry 1.9″ Stratham1.7″ Portsmouth Airport 1.5 ” Strafford County: Northwood 3.3″ Rochester 2.0″ Durham 1.7″

Sullivan County: Lempster 6.3″ Washington 5.6″ Newport 4.6″ Unity 3.4″ Sunapee 2.4″

5-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant, & warmer. High 66 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild with showers late. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few afternoon showers. High 64 Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph

Tuesday night: Becoming clear & breezy. Low 38 (feel like 27) Winds: W 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy, windy, and cooler. High Around 50 (feel like 43) Winds: W 15-20+ mph

Wednesday night: Becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Low 35 (feel like 25) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Windy with some sun. High 55 (feel like 51) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Clearing & chilly. Low 34 (feel like 28) Winds: NW 5-15 mph Good

Friday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 64 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Friday night: Cloudy & mild with showers late. Low 47 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Easter weekend will bring spring temperatures, with Saturday near 70 degrees and Easter Sunday settling in the upper 50s.

White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 40 mph becoming northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 40 mph becoming northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above in the morning.