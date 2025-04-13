Monday’s weather: Sunny delight, high of 66

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Expect a delightful day ahead with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures reaching a high of 66 degrees. Enjoy the gentle northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph, creating the perfect conditions for outdoor activities!
Sometimes it Snows in April
Spring Snow amounts Saturday morning.
Belknap County: Meredith 4.0″ Laconia 3.3″ Tilton 3.2″ Carroll County: Ossipee 3.5″ Cheshire County: Jaffrey 5.5″ Spofford 5.0″ Troy 4.1″ Marlow 4.0″ Walpole 3.8″ Grafton County: Bristol 3.5″
Hillsborough County: Greenville 8.1″ Windsor 5.8″ Bennington 5.3 ” Temple 5.0″ Francestown 5.0″ Milford 5.0 ” Goffstown 4.0″ New Boston 4.0″ Brookline 3.5″ Merrimack 2.8″ Manchester Airport 2.6″ Litchfield 2.5″ Nashua 2.0″
Merrimack County: Contoocook 4.0″ Franklin 4.0″ Dunbarton 3.7″ Danbury 3.6″ Henniker 3.5″ New London 3.3″ Hooksett 2.5″ South Sutton 2.3″ Bow 2.1″ Concord Municipal Airport 2.1″ Canterbury 2.0″
Rockingham County: Epsom 3.4″ Nottingham 3.0″ Epping 2.9″ Deerfield 2.8″ Chester 2.5″ Hampstead 2.3″ Derry 1.9″ Stratham1.7″ Portsmouth Airport 1.5 ” Strafford County: Northwood 3.3″ Rochester 2.0″ Durham 1.7″
Sullivan County: Lempster 6.3″ Washington 5.6″ Newport 4.6″ Unity 3.4″ Sunapee 2.4″
5-Day Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant, & warmer. High 66 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild with showers late. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few afternoon showers. High 64 Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph
Tuesday night: Becoming clear & breezy. Low 38 (feel like 27) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy, windy, and cooler. High Around 50 (feel like 43) Winds: W 15-20+ mph
Wednesday night: Becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Low 35 (feel like 25) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Windy with some sun. High 55 (feel like 51) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Clearing & chilly. Low 34 (feel like 28) Winds: NW 5-15 mph Good
Friday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 64 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & mild with showers late. Low 47 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Easter weekend will bring spring temperatures, with Saturday near 70 degrees and Easter Sunday settling in the upper 50s.
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 40 mph becoming northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 40 mph becoming northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above in the morning.