Monday’s weather: Sunny, hot, humid, hit-or-miss T-storms, high of 92

That was a lot of rain

Sunday’s rainfall reached 1.59 inches, surpassing the previous record for the date of 1.17 inches, which was set in 1929.

Monday’s Weather

Expect some sunshine, heat, and humidity with hit-or-miss thunderstorms in the afternoon. These thunderstorms may lead to flooding downpours, hail, and potentially damaging wind gusts. The high will be 92 degrees, feeling like 96.

Tuesday: Cloudy, turning less humid & cooler with a stray shower. High 78 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: An evening thunderstorm; otherwise, cloudy and humid. Low 69 Winds: WNW 5-10

Tuesday: Cloudy, turning less humid & cooler with a stray shower. High 78 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partial clearing and comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun & clouds with a couple of showers. High: 79 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds & comfortably cool. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Nice & comfortable with some sun & clouds. High 76 /Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds with some showers. Low 58 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy with some rain & thunderstorms. High 72 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Expect periods of rain, some heavy, with an early thunderstorm. Low 61 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Anticipate pleasant temperatures in the 70s from Wednesday to Friday, with the 80s making a return for the upcoming weekend.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, leading to obscured summits. Showers are possible in the morning, followed by showers and potential thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms could bring gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s, except near 60 at elevations above 5000 feet. Expect west winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of rain is 80 percent.





Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will appear and disappear among the clouds, later becoming obscured. Showers are possible in the morning, followed by showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms could bring gusty winds and heavy rain. Expect highs in the lower 70s, with west winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 40 mph. The chance of rain is 80 percent.



Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Mostly sunny. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Thunderstorm Potential : ‘Moderate’ indicates that thunderstorms are possible in the area.

: ‘Moderate’ indicates that thunderstorms are possible in the area. High Temperature : In the mid-80s.

: In the mid-80s. Winds : Southwest winds around 5 mph.

: Southwest winds around 5 mph. Water Temperature : 66 degrees.

: 66 degrees. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides for Hampton Beach: Low tide at 0.0 feet (MLLW) will occur at 07:06 AM, followed by a high tide of 8.1 feet (MLLW) at 01:00 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds at 5 to 10 mph, with wave heights around 2 feet. The morning will be sunny with a slight chance of showers, transitioning to partly sunny skies with possible showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms could bring gusty winds and heavy rain. It will be humid, with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s. The likelihood of rain is 80 percent. There is a moderate lightning threat, indicating the potential for thunderstorms. The sea temperature stands at 77 degrees.

