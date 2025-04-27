Monday’s weather: Warm and mostly sunny, high of 76

5-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, nice, and warmer. High 75 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Some sun with clouds, breezy, & summer like. High 82 Winds: SSW 10-20+ mph

Tuesday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 62 Winds: SW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine, though less warm and accompanied by windy conditions with gusts reaching up to 39 mph. High 68 Winds: NW 15-25+ mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday (May 1st): Partly to mostly cloudy. High 69 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy with some showers late. Low 52 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mainly cloudy with some showers. High 73 Winds: S 10-15 mph

Friday night: Cloudy and mild with some showers. Low 53 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend in May some sunshine with highs in the middle 60s.

White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 in the morning.