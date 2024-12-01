Monday’s weather: Winter vibe – sunny, cold and crisp, high of 38

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Today’s Outlook

Get ready for a crisp day ahead! With mostly sunny skies and a chilly high of 38 degrees, it’s the perfect opportunity to bundle up and enjoy the winter vibes.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny & cold. High 38 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear & very cold. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Cold with some sun & clouds. High 38 (feel like 30) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Few clouds & very cold. Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Cold with morning sun and afternoon clouds. High 39 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy with snow (1- 3″). Low 24 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Expect early snow showers followed by a mostly cloudy & windy afternoon. High 39 (feel like 32) Winds: WSW 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 25 (feel like 15) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Friday: Windy & colder with some sun & clouds. High 29 (feel like 14) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph

Friday night: Clear, breezy, & frigid. Low 13 (feel like 7) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

The Big Chill

Typically, the highs around this time of year should be 44 degrees with lows of 28 degrees. However, this Friday and into the weekend, temperatures are expected to average around 15 degrees colder.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A frigid air mass is settling in for the weekend, with high temperatures in the 20s and Saturday night lows dipping into the single digits, followed by Sunday morning lows in the teens.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured. Expect highs between 13 to 23 degrees. Northwest winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The forecast is mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-20s. Expect west winds at speeds up to 10 mph and gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

