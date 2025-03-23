Monday’s weather: Wintry mix turns to rain, high of 38 – and hummingbirds on the move

Today’s Weather

Get ready for a wintry mix today! We’ll start with a light dusting of wet snow, but by the afternoon, it’s turning into a chilly rain. Expect highs around 38 degrees, though it might feel a bit colder at 33. Don’t forget to bundle up—gentle easterly winds at 5 to 10 mph will add to the brisk atmosphere!



5-Day Outlook

Today: Wet snow (less than 1″) to a cold rain by the afternoon. High 38 (feel like 33) Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clearing late. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 50 (feel like 41) Winds: WSW 15-20+ mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 30 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 49 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Clearing & chilly. Low 29 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 50 Winds: WNW 5-15+ mph

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & cooler with a brief afternoon shower. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: W 15-20+ mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Hummingbird Outlook

Exciting news: Hummingbirds are on the move! Their breathtaking migration across the U.S. has begun, and soon they’ll be gracing your garden with their vibrant presence. Find out exactly when you can expect to welcome these feathered jewels to your backyard!

After spending the winter in Central and South America, ruby-throated hummingbirds commence their migration to the United States, arriving along the Gulf Coast in early March, according to the Mississippi State University Extension Service. They gradually disperse across numerous states east of the Rocky Mountains throughout the spring and are expected to arrive here in early May.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The potential for some wet snow next Wednesday with 4-8″ possible!!

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-3″). Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-3″) likely. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.