Moose has a pool party, Bedford police/fire respond

An adult moose stands in a swimming pool as first responders from Bedford remove the pool’s cover to help facilitate the moose’s escape. Courtesy/Bedford Police

BEDFORD, NH — Chief Daniel Douidi reports that the Bedford Police and Fire Departments responded Thursday morning to a report of a moose in a swimming pool.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, at approximately 8:45 a.m., the Bedford Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a home on Riddle Drive for a report of a moose in a swimming pool.

The moose walked out of the swimming pool on its own after first responders removed the pool’s cover. Courtesy/Bedford Police

First responders arrived to find an adult moose in a swimming pool under a pool cover, and removed the cover to help enable the moose to get out of the pool. The moose then walked out of the pool on its own and left the area. No further action was taken.

“I want to remind residents that moose can be very dangerous animals due to their size, and we appreciate that residents called us this morning to assist with this situation,” said Chief Douidi. “We’re pleased that no people or animals were harmed in this incident.”

