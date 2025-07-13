Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

MANCHESTER, NH – On July 13th, 2025 at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of Milford and Riddle streets for a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Manchester Police discovered a black 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 68 year old male from Manchester, crashed with a red 2000 Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 67 year old male also from Manchester.

The driver of the Chevrolet did not sustain any injuries, while the driver of the motorcycle sustained serious bodily injury and was taken to an area hospital.

The factors of this crash are under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Investigator Goodman of Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-792-5444.