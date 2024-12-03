Mr. Mac’s fundraiser benefits 2 local children’s programs

Mr. Mac’s Macaroni and Cheese donated $1,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Manchester from their annual Mac Gives Back fundraiser. Shown from left, Diane Fitzpatrick from the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, Mark Murphy from Mr. Mac’s, Hashira Rodriguez from Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, and Valerie Anderson from Mr. Mac’s.

MANCHESTER, NH – During the month of October, Mr. Mac’s Macaroni and Cheese in Manchester held their annual “Mac Gives Back” fundraising event. Mr. Mac’s has always been a community-minded organization and has formalized their charitable giving efforts with the Mac Gives Back initiative.

Making a difference to those in need on a local level is why the initiative has been embraced by all the employees of Mr. Mac’s, their guests and certainly those in New Hampshire in need. Mr. Mac’s believes kids should not go hungry – and what better way to support New Hampshire children than by donating the $2,000 raised to the Manchester Police Athletic League and the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester.

Mr. Mac’s Macaroni and Cheese donated $1,000 to Manchester Police Athletic League from their annual Mac Gives Back fundraiser. Shown here left to right – Rob Sideman from Mr. Mac’s, John Rainville from MPAL, Valerie Anderson and Mark Murphy from Mr. Mac’s.

Each group was presented with a $1000 check in early November, 2024. The Mac Gives Back October fundraiser pledges a donation of $1 for every Take & Bake order of Mr. Mac’s macaroni and cheese, often described as the “Best comfort food on the planet!”

Mr. Mac’s has become a recognizable family favorite for their award-winning macaroni and cheese specialties, and was recently named one of the Best Manchester Restaurants and Best Catering in the “Best of 603” voting awards. Due to the demand for the Mr. Mac’s popular gourmet mac & cheese, they now offer nationwide shipping of their delectable “comfort food.”

Mr. Mac’s was founded in Manchester, NH in 2010 by brother and sister team Patrick Cain and Valerie Anderson, whose vision to build a restaurant with a foundation of fun, community and quality has certainly come to fruition.

Mr. Mac’s Macaroni and Cheese is located at: 497 Hooksett Road, Manchester, NH 03104 and online at www.Mr-Macs.com and https://www.facebook.com/MrMacsMacCheese .