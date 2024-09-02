Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation & Nursing Center appoints Rachel Lentine as administrator

Rachel Lentine

MANCHESTER, NH – Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has announced Rachel Lentine as its new administrator. Bringing 25 years of experience in senior care, Lentine will now oversee the operations of the Manchester skilled nursing facility, succeeding long-time administrator Joe Bohunicky, who recently retired.

Lentine was promoted to the role after serving as Mt. Carmel’s Director of Nursing for the past 11 years, during which she played a pivotal role in upholding the facility’s high standard of care. In her new role, Lentine will manage the daily operations of the 120-bed, award-winning facility, furthering its mission to provide the highest levels of skilled nursing rehabilitation, long-term care, dedicated memory care, and supportive services.

“I’ve been privileged to witness firsthand the compassionate, person-centered care that sets Mt. Carmel apart from other facilities in the region,” said Lentine. “I am honored to lead this incredible community into the future and ensure its residents experience the highest level of physical, emotional and social wellness every day.”

Prior to joining Mt. Carmel, Lentine held leadership roles at the Merrimack Health Group. A Nashua resident, she is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.

Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a facility of Catholic Charities NH, has been serving the needs of New Hampshire residents of all faiths and backgrounds since 1968. For more information, visit www.mtcarmelrehabcenter.org.