Music: A Valentine’s Day Treat with SymphonyNH, Chocolate, and You.

Heartstrings is an evening of romantic music to be performed by a wonderful string quartet from Symphony New Hampshire. Led by Concertmaster Emeritus Elliott Markow and presenting key string section members Kun Shao (Principal Second violin), Seeun Oh (viola), and Harel Gietheim (Principal Cello) to perform music that will touch your heart.

Tickets are priced reasonably at $37 and can be purchased by calling the Bank of New Hampshire Stage box office at 603.225.1111, or by visiting ccanh.org.

If it’s wine and chocolate you desire along with a touch of romance? – They’ve got that. Come early (6:30pm) for a pre-concert reception in the BNH lounge. Fine wine and decadent chocolates will be available for purchase. Long gone is the isolation of Valentine’s Day back during Covid. Come out and enjoy the people and the music.

Harel Gietheim, principal Cello, began cello studies at age 10. Photo | Keith Spiro

How about a little Bridgerton thematic music? Yes, there will be some of that too.

Do you love Mozart? You’ll enjoy his well-known Eine kleine Nachtmusik – A little Night Music

And the evening will be topped off with a saucy “Tango Chromatique” by modern composer Michael McLean.

Dr. Kun Shao, appointed Principal Second Violin at Symphony NH in 2023. She was born in Beijing, China and received her Doctor of Musical Arts degree in violin performance from Boston University. Photo | Keith Spiro

Who’s leading the music?

A quartet has no visible conductor – the musical score guides the start and end points, the cadence and the tone. A lead player will signal the start with instrument or body language and everyone else knows exactly where they enter.

This program is led by Elliott Markow. He and I go back more than twenty years together. He as master musician and me, either photographer and or audience member. Every group has different dynamics so we talked about this upcoming performance.

Elliott Markow will be leading the quartet. Seen here in a lighter moment before a performance. He was the Concertmaster for Symphony New Hampshire for 24 years and continues to teach and perform regionally. Photo | Keith Spiro

How did you choose the pieces for the program?

The repertoire for this concert was selected specifically to acknowledge and represent the significance of Valentine’s Day. It consists of a sampling of some of the most famous and timeless romantically inspired music ever composed.

How does playing as a string quartet differ in mood, preparation and performance from orchestral work

Each of the various designations of group size requires a different way of effectively contributing musically to the whole. Whereas in solo repertoire the soloist is the ultimate leader, in an orchestra the conductor is the final authority. However in a chamber group, all the players are constantly and spontaneously alternating from soloist to accompanist. Each player must be vigilant to the others’ part (solo or accompaniment), pitch (intonation), dynamics, tempo and phrasing, and must tacitly and synergistically adapt to each other in all of these aspects.

Technical thoughts about performing a Netflix series soundtrack vs. Mozart?

Every composition in every genre is unique as to how one interprets and expresses what the composer has written. Variety is an essential part of what makes life interesting. Mozart and Bridgerton are both hugely popular for good reason – they speak to us in a way no words can.

Can you share one or two technical challenges that appeal to you with this concert? A particular composer, piece or movement?

Our challenge is to present it in a way that is fresh, enjoyable and new to you.

Included on our program is the Mozart Serenade (night music) “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” which is a work that has become as close as possible to being a universally recognized classical music “tune”. Our challenge is to present it in a way that is fresh, enjoyable and new to you.

I have seen a new level of joyfulness in Elliott’s face this season of his post-concert master role. Beyond the pressures of the responsibilities of that position, I’ve watched his sheer joy of performance grow. I suspect this concert will be a perfect Valentine’ s Day salve for us all.

Symphony NH is a Performing Arts Sponsor/Partner to Ink Link News

THE FULL EVENING PROGRAM FOR VALENTINE’S DAY

6:30pm Pre-concert reception 7:30pm concert begins

Program:

“Nocturne”from String Quartet No. 2 by Borodin

Eine kleine Nacht musik by Mozart

Selections from Bridgerton:

“Main Title Theme”

“In My Blood”

“Bad Guy”

“Rondo”from Haffner Serenade by Mozart/Kreisler

“SalutD’Amour” by Elgar

“TangoChromatique” by Michael McLean

Purchase tickets

