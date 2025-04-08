‘My Future’ showcases digital arts and literacy initiative at Boys & Girls Club, thanks to $30K Comcast grant

A recent digital art show at the Boys and Girls Club was sponsored by Comcast. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Manchester and Comcast were joined by local officials for an event to view digital art created by Club members as part of a recently awarded $30,000 grant from Comcast.

The grant award from Comcast, which has supported the Club for more than 15 years, enables the organization to expand its “My Future” science and technology education platform to include digital arts and digital literacy skills training, as well as provide necessary software and access to training for its staff.

During the event, attendees also visited the Club’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) Lab, which includes computers, electronics, Legos, engineering sets and digital art capabilities. The lab provides members with the opportunity to explore time-tested skill building activities, as well as learn about the latest innovations with various educational resources.

“We are honored to have Comcast’s continued support through this latest grant, empowering the next generation of creative minds,” says Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Manchester CEO Diane Fitzpatrick. “Through this generous contribution, the Club will foster digital literacy and artistic expression in our community, ensuring that young people have the tools and opportunities to thrive in an increasingly digital world. This partnership embodies our commitment to promoting innovation, creativity, and education for all.”

Mayor Jay Ruais, second from left, joined Diane Fitzpatrick, Boys & Girls Club CEO (third from right) along with Carolyne Hannan, of Comcat, (second from right) for a recent digital art show where youth were able to show off their art and digital literacy skills.

“We recognize that reliable Internet access and digital literacy are essential for success in today’s digital world,” said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s New England Region. “This grant reflects our focus on closing the digital skills gap by supporting our local partner organizations that provide life-changing digital resources and impactful programming for individuals across Greater Manchester.”

Comcast is committed to advancing digital opportunity in the communities it serves. Over the past three years, the company has invested more than $5.8 million in cash and in-kind contributions to 39 nonprofits in New Hampshire. This investment includes digital opportunity programs such as Internet Essentials and Lift Zones. Since its inception in 2011, Comcast’s Internet Essentials has connected more than 72,000 low-income New Hampshire residents to broadband service at home. Additionally, Comcast has launched more than 1,250 Lift Zones in community centers nationwide – with nine locations in New Hampshire – to provide students and families with free high-speed WiFi and digital skills training.