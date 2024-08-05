Name that comfort dog: Derry police seek your help in naming their newest ‘Hero Pup’ recruit

Help name Derry Police Department’s new comfort puppy.

DERRY, NH – Derry Police Department on Monday announced the launch of its comfort dog program, joining many other local police forces in New Hampshire and across the country by providing an extra layer of services to their communities.



Now, all they need is a name for the 13-week-old pup. More on that below.

The establishment of comfort dog programs has become an increasingly important part of law enforcement agencies around the county, proven to be quite successful in assisting with officer well-being and resiliency as well as community engagement.

A comfort dog program allows the agency to provide positive interactions during investigations involving children or adults to reduce anxiety, break down emotional barriers and increase communication, to aid people during times of crisis who have been impacted by violence, tragedy or traumatic events.

Derry has partnered with Hero Pups, a New Hampshire-based nonprofit organization that places dogs with veterans and first responders. More information about Hero Pups can be found here.

From thei website:

“We choose to place comfort dogs primarily with police departments because police officers are able to bring the dogs into settings like victim interviews, where a traditional therapy dog wouldn’t have access. Comfort dogs are specially trained to not only provide comfort, but also to be stable in unusual experiences such as riding in cruisers, large yelling crowds, and tense situations. These comfort dogs have a therapeutic role and can de-escalate stressful situations while providing unconditional love and support to people on some of their hardest days. The most important and meaningful work these dogs do, the public will never know about – which is a responsibility we do not take lightly.”

On July 29, 2024, Hero Pups officially assigned one of their puppies as Derry Police Department’s comfort dog. At only 13 weeks old, this puppy still has a lot of training ahead of him but is spunky, enthusiastic, and ready for the journey. He, along with his handlers, will receive extensive training, multiple certifications, and countless evaluations.

If you would like to meet Derry’s new comfort dog, head out to National Night Out at MacGregor Park in Derry on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, from 6 – 9 p.m. Look into his adorable puppy eyes, enjoy some puppy pets, and help the department settle on a name for its newest recruit!

You can also help with naming by commenting via social media posts or sending an email to erinsullivan@derrynh.org.

All we ask is that the names are appropriate and kind.

We will be providing updates on our social media pages with the progress of our newest four-legged employee.