National races impacting campaigns in Manchester

A screenshot at the beginning of the Trump/Biden debate on CNN, kicking off weeks of upheaval in American politics.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The past few weeks have been unlike any other in modern American political history as this fall’s race to become the next President of the United States has shifted drastically at the end of July from where it was at the end of June. Although that tumult has largely focused on the national level, it has had an effect on State Representative races in Manchester as well.

State Representative Brian Cole and Manchester Republican Chair is seeking another term in Ward 7 and he says that the impact of recent national political events resonates deeply in the daily conversations of local Republican candidates. While Cole noted the impact on voters looking at the contrast between Donald Trump and Joe Biden as well as the attempt on Trump’s life, what he’s hearing mostly is concerns not about the top of the ticket, but on the issues themselves. Particularly, he’s heard much about the need for greater border security, addressing inflation, bail reform, gun rights, supporting parental rights, expanding Education Freedom Accounts and maintaining the state’s current abortion laws allowing abortion up to 26 weeks with provisions for minors requiring parental involvement or judicial bypass.

“These are transformative times for our city and our party, and I am confident that our dedication to local engagement and principled leadership will resonate positively with Manchester residents. We are committed to listening and responding to your concerns,” he said, adding that there are 26 state representative candidates across each of Manchester’s 12 wards this fall.

While Cole says Manchester Republicans are focused on an undescribed initiative called “Project 1724,” he feels that efforts by Democrats to discuss Project 2025, an outline by the Heritage Foundation of goals during a potential second Trump administration, are a distraction since they were created by an organization outside of the Trump campaign. However, Democratic New Hampshire Senate Leader Donna Soucy and Democratic New Hampshire House Leader Matt Wilhelm, both Manchester residents, starkly disagree with that assessment.

“Donald Trump and his followers in New Hampshire have made clear with their Project 2025 agenda that they won’t stop until they ban abortion nationwide and restrict access to IVF and contraception. The vast majority of Granite Staters, including Republicans, support access to abortion which is why come November, they will reject Donald Trump and his Project 2025 at the ballot box,” said Soucy.

“Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda will put the squeeze on Granite State families by increasing taxes for the middle class, cutting Social Security benefits by raising the retirement age, and raising prescription drug prices. In stark contrast, President Biden has outlined a positive vision for our state that is centered on lowering costs and expanding freedom, including lowering prescription drug prices, expanding student loan forgiveness and ensuring the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share in taxes. We absolutely cannot let Trump’s Project 2025 agenda win in November,” said Wilhelm.

Associate Professor of Politics at New England College Nathan Shrader said he had heard from state representative candidates who were unsure if they should suspend campaigning for a few days following the assassination attempt on Trump out of respect. Otherwise, he believes that the primary impact on the races down the ticket was the replacement of Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris as the likely nominee on the Democratic side.

“If you did a survey of all the candidates running on the Democratic side up and down the ballot, I’d imagine they’re now more optimistic,” said Shrader after Harris entered the race. “They went through a rollercoaster on that side of the aisle. Some Democratic leaders are certain sad at Biden’s departure given what he has done for the party, but rank-and-file Democratic voters certainly seem happy with the change.”