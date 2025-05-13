New Assistant Superintendent, 2 new principals announced for Manchester schools

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Board of School Committee on Monday night approved the hiring of three key District positions, including an assistant superintendent and principals at Highland-Goffe’s Falls Elementary School and Manchester School of Technology High School.

Ryan Roth, currently the Director of Student Intervention Services with the Atascadero (Calif.) Unified School District, was selected as the Assistant Superintendent of Middle Schools and Student Services. Longtime District administrator and current Assistant Principal Keith Puglisi was selected as the next Principal at Manchester School of Technology, and Tim Larney, an administrator in Nashua School District, was selected as the next principal at Highland-Goffe’s Falls.

“We are excited to announce these key additions to our District leadership team,” said Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel. “As we worked to fill these roles, we were fortunate to have an extremely strong pool of candidates. Mr. Roth, Mr. Puglisi and Mr. Larney bring with them diverse experiences that align with our district goals and strategic vision for driving student success. I hope you will join me in congratulating them on these new roles.”

Roth has served as both a district-level leader and school principal, working in districts in California and Massachusetts. He brings strong experience in special education and implementing educational systems, such as MTSS.

“I am truly honored to step into the role of Assistant Superintendent of Middle Schools and Student Services,” Roth said. “As both an educator and a parent, I recognize how sacred the partnership is between schools and families. Together, we nurture not only academic success but also the well-being and full potential of each child.”

Puglisi has served in Manchester schools since 1998, first working in special education and as a physical education teacher before transitioning to leadership roles. He has served as an assistant principal at West, Memorial and MST, and has also served as interim principal at West and Parkside.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to take on the role as principal of the Manchester School of Technology and work with the extraordinary faculty and staff,” Puglisi said. “Each day, I see students engaged in learning, proving that the school’s combination of academic, career, and technical education provides students with a greater opportunity to thrive and succeed inside and outside the classroom, including whatever post-secondary path they desire.”

Larney has served as an assistant principal in Nashua since 2020, having previously worked as a classroom teacher. He brings with him a great depth of knowledge in instructional practices, student support services and family engagement.

“I am honored to step into the role of principal at Highland-Goffe’s Falls,” Larney said. “It is clear that this is a school with a strong sense of community and a commitment to student success. I look forward to getting to know the students, staff, and families.”

Puglisi succeeds Principal Tim Otis who is retiring at the end of the school year, and Larney succeeds Principal Sue Matthews who is also retiring at years’ end. All three positions are effective July 1.