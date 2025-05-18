New Beech Street School neighborhood board established

Beech Street School entrance

MANCHESTER, NH – A new working group was announced last week to support initiatives in the neighborhood near Beech Street Elementary School.

The group, called the Beech Street Center City Initiative Community Advisory Board, seeks to develop criteria for a grant program that will allocate $100,000 in awards to organizations and initiatives serving youth ages 0–22 in the Beech Street School area. It also expects to help provide future recommendations and guidance to support the larger Beech Street School building project.

Initial board members include Manchester School District Student Assistance Program Counselor Catherine Kabala, Ward 5 Manchester Board of School Committee Member Jason Bonilla, Manchester Fire Department firefighter Jim Terrero, Manchester Office of Health Equity member Shirley Tomlinson, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center patient access representative Lois Numbi, Manchester School District Community School Facilitator Loren Robidas, Beech Street Elementary School Assistant Principal Sara Lievens and Beech Street Elementary School second grade teacher Frorance Kwizera.

Next steps are expected to be announced in early June. In the meantime, anyone with questions is asked to e-mail either Granite United Way Southern Region Community Engagement Director KR Epstein at [email protected]; New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority Innovation Manger Kirsten Barton at [email protected]; or Deo Mwano Consultancy program manager Milli Alhamis at [email protected]