‘New beginnings and lasting legacies:’Brady Sullivan celebrates 50 years of downtown transformation with The Residence at 1000 Elm

Former Mayor Sylvio Dupuis kept the mood light as he recalled his time governing the city, which included the official launch of 1000 Elm Street in 1974. He was joined, from left, by Mayor Jay Ruais, attorney Brad Cook and Arthur Sullivan of Brady Sullivan Properties. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH — In the newly-renovated street-level entry way to 1000 Elm Street community leaders, past and present, and those who work and live downtown, gathered for the official ribbon-cutting of The Residence at 1000 Elm. This newly transformed residential community now occupies the iconic skyscraper that has anchored the city for more than five decades.

The dual celebration honored not only the unveiling of modern luxury apartments but also the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the original skyscraper—then known as Hampshire Plaza. It was a cornerstone of Manchester’s revitalization, marking a pivotal shift from its industrial roots to a more diversified urban hub.

Arthur Sullivan of Brady Sullivan Properties kicked off the ceremony, reflecting on the skyscraper’s legacy and the bold transformation it has undergone.

The building’s rich history was brought to life by former Manchester Mayor Sylvia Dupuis, who presided over the original dedication ceremony in 1974, a “gift” handed to him by the vision of previous mayors, who had the daunting task of rebuilding the mill city which suffered from years of economic malaise.

Dupuis said his fate as a future mayor was sealed while still a curious child by the words he sought out in the family’s encyclopedia one day, under “M” for Manchester.

“I’ll never forget it. It said ‘Manchester was the home of the Currier Art Gallery, a dirty little city along the banks of the Merrimack River.’ And I think maybe it was at age 10 that I decided to run for mayor of the city and say, if we are that – and I don’t think we are – we never want to go there again,” he recalled.

“Back then, the city was in need of something transformative—something to say, ‘Yes, we can,'” said Dupuis, calling the high rise the anchor that “gave people courage” to come back downtown.

“And it is people like Arthur Sullivan and Shane Brady and so many others – not developers coming from all over the world but from our local area, that have made Manchester what it is and something that we should be proud of,” Dupuis said.

He credited Brady Sullivan with being concerned with more than bricks-and-mortar and rentals and making money. “It is part of the community. You never open a program book for an organization that is running a fundraiser without seeing an ad from Brady Sullivan. They are always there to help; they are always there to support,” Dupuis said.

Also speaking about the past and present was attorney Brad Cook, president of law firm Sheehan Phinney who began his career as a clerk in the building the day after Mother’s Day in 1972, while still a law student at Cornell University.

He also corrected the record, that the building was established in 1972 and finally dedicated in 1974.

“This was the first modern high-rise, a symbol of urban investment,” Cook said, sharing anecdotes that painted a picture of the building’s early days, from law firm cocktail parties to daring demonstrations of the building’s safety features.

He also lauded Brady Sullivan’s efforts to modernize the building while respecting its storied past, noting that the safe deposit vault to the former Merchant Savings Bank has been repurposed as recreation room on the lower level with a pool table and other games “in a very fascinating way – and if they ever close the doors on you, you’re in there; you’re not getting out,” Cook quipped.

“So what do you call 52 years of a building that anchored a city like this, and what do you call people who worked there for 50 years? I tell you what you call it; a good start,” Cook said, to laughter and applause.

Below: Gallery of photos (click to enlarge)

More lounge area. Entrance to the rec-room “vault” Theatre. The library. Recreation Room Lounge area. A bust of Arthur Sullivan. Cookies and other swag. Orange lollipops, of course.

Mayor Jay Ruais followed Cook with brief remarks, calling it a “pinch me” moment, to be included among respected city leaders such as Sullivan, Dupuis and Cook.

“This is an incredible opportunity we have here in Manchester,” said Ruais, acknowledging these and other downtown apartments coming on line while highlighting the city’s critical need for still more, amid a record-low vacancy rate.

“The point Syl made was incredibly important,” Ruais said. “I think all the time about what can we do today to benefit the city in years to come. All that’s been accomplished in the last 52 years would not be possible were it not for people like Arthur and Shane, and Brady Sullivan. The success of the city of Manchester is deeply rooted in the success and incredible nature of our people, and Brady Sullivan is right at the top of that list.”

As the ceremonial ribbon was cut, Sullivan expressed gratitude to the team of partners and workers who helped bring the vision to life. “Here’s to new beginnings and lasting legacies,” he said.

The celebration concluded with group tours of the revitalized building, where guests got to see all the amenities that marry modern design with the building’s historic charm.

The construction and renovation process is ongoing and there are currently about 160 apartments online and about 60 of those are occupied. Once all the construction is completed, there should be 200 units total, according to management.

One of those who came to the reception out of curiosity was Helen Sykes of Derry, who was sitting at a table enjoying an apple cider donut compliments of The Common Man. She looked out across the open lower-level space that includes several large TV screens, and game room with pool and ping-pong tables, a theatre with reclining seats, a library and a gym.

She was looking forward to touring the living spaces and said she would consider moving to the city for this particular experience.

“It’s beautiful, and I love that everything’s right here and you really don’t have to go out if you don’t want to,” Sykes said.

Learn more at 1000elm.com.