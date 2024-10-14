New Census data backs up NH per-pupil school spending rise

A U.S. Census chart shows New Hampshire’s per-pupil fiscal year school spending since 2014 (blue line), compared to national spending (black line). The graphic is part of a visualization released by the Census Bureau Tuesday. U.S. Census Bureau Graphic

New Hampshire’s public schools per-pupil spending has risen sharply in the past five years, according to figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau, backing up state Department of Education figures released earlier this year showing record increases sparked by rising costs and declining enrollment.

The state’s public schools spent $21,731 per student during fiscal year 2023, up slightly from $21,605 in 2022, but up sharpy since 2019, when schools spend an average $17,462. The Census numbers, showing fiscal year spending, not school-year spending, trend the same as the state’s school year figures. In January, the state pegged per-pupil cost for the 2022-23 school year at $20,000.

New Hampshire spent $5,906 more per pupil in 2023 than the national average, as school costs continue to rise, according to Census preliminary statistics released Tuesday. The national FY2023 average was $15,825 in 2023, with 41 reporting states. The Census Bureau said the numbers are preliminary and could change. The early look at data from the Census’ 2023 Annual Survey of School System Finances is an initial insight into spending per public school pupil pre-K through 12th grade, as well as revenue and other school system spending.

State officials in January said that the record increase in per-pupil spending is a combination of increasing costs and declining enrollment. Student enrollment is steadily declining, with 165,095 students enrolled in New Hampshire public schools as of Oct. 1, 2023, the state said. Figures for the 2024-25 school year have not been released.

Fiscal year state per-pupil spending has increased $7,399 since 2014, when the state spent $14,332 per pupil, according to the Census Bureau release. The release came with a visualization that showed school spending from 2014-2023 in New Hampshire.

The state’s per-pupil spending took a sharp increase during the COVID-19 pandemic years. Per-pupil spending was $17,462 in 2019, but had risen to $21,605 in 2022.

New Hampshire’s per-pupil fiscal year spending, according to U.S. Census statistics:

2014: $14,332 NH, $10,441 national

2015: $14,697, $10,834 national

2016: $15,340, $11,198 national

2017: $15,683, $11,615 national

2018: $16,893, $11,925 national

2019: $17,462, $12,555 national

2020: $17,900, $12,862 national

2021: $19,443, $13,708 national

2022: $21,605, $15,825 national

2023: $21,731, $15,825 national (41 states reporting)

New Hampshire’s FY2023 school spending, despite being higher than the national average, was lower than the two other New England states that have reported to the Census so far. Vermont spent $26,345 per student in 2023 and Connecticut spent $24,896.

“The statewide average for New Hampshire’s cost per pupil has increased by nearly 87% since 2000 when it cost less than $11,000 per student,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner, in January. “During this same time frame, public school enrollment has dropped by about 20% statewide.”

In the 2022-23 school year, the state’s largest school districts’ per-pupil costs were:

Manchester $16,636

Nashua, $18,107

Bedford, $17,418

Concord, $22,190

The highest 2022-23 per-public cost in the state was in New Castle, at $41,754 per pupil, according to the state Department of Education.

“We know that as enrollment has declined, schools have experienced rising costs. Investments have been made, both locally and at the state level, in our education system,” Edulblut said in January. “Through covid-relief funding, the school districts and the state have received unprecedented resources to invest in education, all with the goal of supporting our educators and strengthening the educational opportunities for families and students. While we have and will continue to work to expand resources for all students, it is clear that we are in a challenging environment of escalating costs and decreasing student enrollment.”

The national data may change once all school systems have reported. The fiscal year is not uniform across all school systems and may vary, the release said. The FY 2023 Annual Survey of School System Finances data tables and files with finance data for all 50 states and the District of Columbia will be released in May.