New CEO, executive leadership, announced for Catholic Medical Center

John Sekvington, CEO Catholic Medical Center. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – HCA Healthcare’s Capital Division recently announced John Skevington was named Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Medical Center (CMC), a 330-bed hospital in Manchester, effective Feb. 1, 2025. HCA Healthcare and CMC recently gained approval from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office to move forward with integrating CMC into HCA Healthcare.

Skevington, a longtime healthcare executive in New Hampshire, most recently served as interim CEO of HCA Healthcare’s Portsmouth Regional Hospital and has held various leadership roles at HCA Healthcare’s Parkland Medical Center, including Chief Executive Officer. He brings more than 16 years of experience driving growth and innovation across systems, building high-quality service lines, expanding access to services and enhancing community-focused care.

“As a Catholic and Granite Stater, I am deeply honored to be part of the next chapter of Catholic Medical Center’s significant history,” Skevington said. “I am committed to ensuring that CMC continues to thrive in Manchester for many years to come, serving the community with faith, compassion and dedication.”

“John’s unique understanding of the region will position him to successfully lead our team in providing high-quality, patient-centered Catholic healthcare in New Hampshire, while benefitting from the support, expertise and scale of HCA Healthcare,” said William Lunn, president of HCA Healthcare’s Capital Division. “I am confident that John and the leadership team will hit the ground running and ultimately strengthen the hospital’s role as a trusted healthcare provider for the Manchester community.”

“In concert with Dr. Lunn of HCA Healthcare, and having interviewed the candidate at the Bishop’s Residence, I am pleased to share the good news that Mr. John Skevington has accepted the position of CEO of Catholic Medical Center (CMC). His credentials are certainly strong, as is his faith,” said the Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, D.D., Bishop of Manchester. “A worshipping member of Saint Michael Parish in Exeter, New Hampshire, John brings his active and lifelong Catholicism to lead CMC. As he said to me, and as Dr. Lunn has also said several times during our meetings and discussions, ‘We (HCA and CMC) are joining together as family,’ as we go forward as a Catholic Hospital in continuing to uphold the mission of Jesus, the Divine Physician and Healer.”

Skevington earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Science from Truman State University and a Master of Health Administration from VirginiaCommonwealth University. Skevington has been with HCA Healthcare since 2009.

Skevington will be joined by a team of accomplished and experienced professionals who are transitioning to CMC from various HCA Healthcare-affiliated hospitals, including:

Pamela Guillory – Chief Nursing Officer

Joe Pino – Chief Operating Officer (interim)

Nicole Larcomb – Vice President of Human Resources

Adrian Thompson – Vice President of Operations

Malachi Fisher – Vice President of Operations

Marwan Chadouli – Assistant Chief Financial Officer

Additionally, several longtime leaders from Catholic Medical Center will remain in their roles, ensuring continuity during the transition, including:

Pam Martel – Chief Financial Officer

Marc Guillemette – Vice President of Mission/Catholic Identity

Jennifer Torosian – Assistant Chief Nursing Officer

Jessica Arvanitis – Ethics and Compliance Officer

Ashley Conley – Vice President of Quality

Darin Zabielski – Director of Physician Services

– Director of Physician Services Lu Mulla – Vice President of Cardiovascular Services