New England Fiddle Ensemble kicks off 2025 Concert Season with May 10 Exeter show

New England Fiddle Ensemble Presents 2025 Concert Season

The New England Fiddle Ensemble, a local nonprofit, announces concerts for their 2025 season:

Saturday, May 10, 2025, 6:30 pm Exeter Town Hall, 9 Front Street, Exeter, NH

Saturday, May 17, 2025, 6:30 pm Star Theatre, 120 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME

Sunday, May 18, 2025, 2:00 pm Derryfield School, 2108 River Road, Manchester, NH

Saturday, May 31, 2025, 6:30 pm Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield Street, Rochester, NH



Sunday, June 1, 2025, 2:00pm Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME

Sunday, September 28, 2025 2:00 pm Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester, NH



The 16th year of the New England Fiddle Ensemble brings together another dedicated group, now with over 160 people ranging in age from 4 to 91. The Fiddle Ensemble is a community orchestra made up of a diverse group of musicians from throughout the region, sharing the joy of playing music together. More than just fiddles, the Ensemble features a full range of acoustic instruments, including fiddles, guitars, banjos, mandolins, basses, harps, and cellos. Ensemble members come from a wide range of experience levels, from a 4-year-old bass player who will stop the show with his gutsy playing on I’m Shipping Up to Boston, to a retired string teacher who taught for over 30 years.

The New England Fiddle Ensemble is a nonprofit whose mission is to bring community together through music. Rehearsals happen in seven locations throughout New Hampshire and Maine from November through April, then all the groups come together for 2 large rehearsals and 7 concerts. The music is taught by ear, so you won’t see any music stands on stage, just performers smiling, looking at the audience and communicating with one another.

In the Fiddle Ensemble you will hear a talented family of eight singing and soloing on a bluegrass song, an 80-year-old woman stepping up to rip up a Canadian fiddle tune solo, a teenager singing Hand Me Down My Walking Cane, and the beautiful sounds of a harp on Swannanoa Waltz. These community musicians are backed by professionals, coming together to deliver a heartwarming and energetic performance. It’s a lively show with a dose of humor!

Click here for tickets.