New England Midwifery at CMC welcomes first baby, launches comprehensive women’s health model

Baby Vera with her proud mom and dad and midwives. From L, Jewelia Chevalier, CNM, Christy Aberg, CNM, Mom with Vera, Dad and Isabel Brewster, CNM.

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) is proud to announce the launch of New England Midwifery, a full-scope women’s health practice designed to provide personalized, compassionate care through every stage of life.

On July 1, the practice celebrated the arrival of its very first baby — Vera. Both mom and baby are happy and healthy, and their care reflects the heart of what this new practice offers.

Led by a team of certified nurse-midwives, New England Midwifery expands CMC’s long-standing midwifery program and enhances our family-centered approach to maternity care. The practice provides both inpatient and outpatient services, including 24/7 in-house midwifery coverage for labor, delivery, and postpartum support.

From annual well-woman exams and family planning to cancer screenings and menopausal care, New England Midwifery offers a full range of services rooted in trust and relationships.

“You’re going to get to know us, and we’re going to get to know you,” said Kerri Hoyt, CNM. “It’s going to be very personalized care — you’ll see all of us in the clinic and all of us in the hospital.”

Fellow CNM Christy Aberg added, “We’re creating an intimate, collaborative model that gives patients continuity of care and access to the extensive resources of CMC. Our midwives work closely with OB/GYN physicians, ensuring the safest possible care — with the right interventions, only when needed.”

Midwives are licensed healthcare providers trained to care for women across the lifespan — from adolescence through menopause. National data shows that care with certified nurse-midwives is associated with outstanding maternal outcomes, including lower rates of preterm birth, postpartum hemorrhage, and cesarean delivery, as well as higher rates of breastfeeding.

Midwifery care empowers women with informed choices and individualized care plans that prioritize minimal interventions, clear communication, and emotional support. “We follow evidence-based medicine,” said Aberg, “but we really listen to our patients and help them achieve their goals.”

Hoyt echoed the practice’s core mission: “Women’s health — whether you’re talking about pregnancy, nutrition, gynecologic care or beyond — is incredibly personal. We’re here to listen, to help, and to walk that path with you, backed by a team of dedicated experts.”

New England Midwifery builds on the trusted care model offered by The Mom’s Place and CMC’s NICU, where families room with their babies 24/7 and play an active role in care from the start.

With baby Vera’s arrival marking a new beginning, New England Midwifery is set to serve women and families across Manchester and the surrounding region with expert, compassionate care.

For more information or to schedule a tour, go to https://catholicmc.com/specialties/labor-and-delivery.