Fisher Cats comeback efforts fall short in game one slugfest

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-12) fell in its series-opener against the Portland Sea Dogs (12-6) at Delta Dental Stadium, 9-5. Despite trimming a 6-1 deficit to 6-5, Portland plated three unanswered runs to pull away and slugged three homers en route to its fifth-straight win.

Second baseman Cade Doughty delivered a three-hit performance in his first game with New Hampshire since August 13, 2024. Doughty poked a single to load the bases in the second and drove consecutive doubles in the third and eighth innings.

Fisher Cats starter Devereaux Harrison (L, 1-3) battled for 4-2/3 innings and allowed seven earned runs on seven hits with five walks and two strikeouts. Righty Ryan Jennings inherited two runners in the top of the fifth inning and escaped a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout, before working out of another bases-loaded spot in the top of the sixth. Jennings picked up two strikeouts in the seventh which finalized

his line at 2-1/3 innings pitched with four strikeouts and two walks.

Portland took an early lead with two homers in the top of the second inning. Catcher Ronal Rosario led off with a walk before designated hitter Tyler Miller delivered his third homer in as many games. Two batters later, left fielder Caden Rose belted a solo shot over the left field wall to give Portland a 3-0 lead.

New Hampshire responded in the bottom of the second by loading the bases and cashing in two on a fielder’s choice from shortstop

Jay Harry and an RBI walk from left fielder Yohendrick Piñango to cut the deficit to 6-3.

The Sea Dogs tallied three more runs in the top of the third inning after the first three batters reached. Third baseman Jhostynxon Garcia hit an RBI single before Rosario knocked a two-RBI single to make it a 6-2 game.

The Fisher Cats bounced back in the bottom of the fourth inning when third baseman Charles McAdoo laced a ball to right-center field for a two-RBI double. McAdoo was nabbed attempting to stretch his hit to a triple and New Hampshire trailed 6-5 after four frames.

After a sacrifice fly plated the seventh run in the top of the fifth inning, Portland added two more runs in the eighth on a solo homer from shortstop Mikey Romero and a, RBI double from first baseman Blaze Jordan to take a 9-5 lead going into the bottom of the eighth.

New Hampshire brought two runners to scoring position in the bottom of the eighth and hit a two-out double in the ninth but failed to convert in the 9-5 loss.