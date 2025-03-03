New Hampshire farmers join Shaheen for roundtable about USDA federal funding cuts

From left, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen with dairy farmer Nathan Merrill from Stuart Farm in Stratham and farmer Dan Hicks, who hosted the rountable event at Sunnycrest Farm in Londonderry. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

LONDONDERRY, NH – A group of 20 farmers and agricultural producers joined the U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on March 3 for a conversation at SunnyCrest Farm in Londonderry to discuss the reality of the proposed, pending, and actual funding cuts made by the Trump Administration on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate appropriations committee, was recently named ranking member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies (Ag-FDA). This Subcommittee oversees funding for the majority of the USDA and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The agriculture industry is a significant part of the NH economy. According to the 2022 USDA Census of Agriculture (data released in February 2024, and the most recent available), there are 3,949 farms in the state. The market value of the state of farming and food production totals more than $249 million.

Those in attendance were a cross section of large and small farm operations, dairy and livestock, maple syrup and fruit and vegetable producers from around the state.

US Senator Jeanne Shaheen with a group of New Hampshire farmers and agricultural industry producers discussed the funding cuts made by the Trump Administration on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) at Sunnycrest Farm in Londonderry. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

Shaheen began with a realistic assessment of the uncertainty and confusion in the federal government’s agricultural programs, which is directly affecting farmers in the state. She offered a minor note of optimism, saying, “The only piece of good news I have today is that I have taken over the ranking member spot on the Ag Appropriations Subcommittee in Washington. So hopefully that will give us a little leverage as we go into this appropriations process for the new year. But I will tell you that at this point it’s not at all clear what’s going to happen in the appropriations process for the remainder of this year.”

The farmers recounted interruptions in funding that have already affected them. Contracts and USDA program commitments have been abruptly cancelled or delayed, which they said is causing uncertainty and significant negative consequences. Farming is a risky enterprise and the cut-off of funds and program changes increase that risk, they said.

Trevor Hardy from Brookdale Food Farm in Hollis, and representing the New England Vegetable and Berry Growers Association, began with outlining the natural circumstances farmers are facing, saying, “ a unique position for many farmers in New England is that we’re coming off two of the wettest and three of the driest years on record in 10 years of history.”

He described the importance of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) programs in aiding the farms in the region. He said he is concerned that they will lose progress made in improved farming practices.

“One of the best things that’s putting New Hampshire above other states in the region is our partnerships with the NRCS, our reduced-till and no-till leadership, because of our partnership with NRCS and University Systems working on integrated pest management, sprayer calibration programs, which are benchmarks across the country now, we have had that resource in New Hampshire. All of these programs we put forth to do better as farmers are now on hold,” said Hardy.

Emily Sherwood of Steppingstones Commons farm in Alstead is a self-described “new farmer” who runs a small and highly localized operation. “We sell all of our products directly to consumers. We’re literally feeding our neighbors. Most of our buyers come from within five miles,” she said.

She said her customers are heavily reliant on the USDA’s WIC supplemental nutritional benefits and described the uncertainty this way: “We find that you can take from the land. You can take from yourselves or you can take from the bottom line. And you’ll always have to choose one or two, and now you’ll have to choose all three. We are still committed to continuing to provide our services to our neighborhood,” Sherwood said.

The discussion covered the potential effects of tariffs on Canadian trade, issues with the H-2A worker visa program, and the staff reductions at federal agencies that are adding to the competitive challenges facing the state’s agricultural industry.

Shaheen encouraged the group to remain engaged and to directly contact all levels of government. Acknowledging the limits of being a minority party, she suggested that public pressure may be the best way to blunt the changes.

“So many of the programs that are being cut are the programs that are positioned for us to be competitive and to make the investments to get what we all want, which is successful farming; that’s what I’m going to continue to fight for,” Shaheen said.

“They talk a lot about this whole system and all of this uncertainty sort of keeps popping into my head,” said Beth Hodge, owner of Echo Farm Pudding. “Whenever we’re talking about the debt ceiling increase, they always say, ‘the full faith and credit in the United States.’ That terminology gets thrown around a lot. And right now we’re looking at contracts not being honored. We’re looking at an uncertain marketplace, not knowing how to price your product going forward. I just look at all of that and I’m losing my full faith and credit in my own government.”