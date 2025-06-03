New Hampshire Judicial Branch seeks public feedback on court efficiencies through online survey

Hillsborough County Superior Court North

CONCORD, NH – As part of the ongoing work of its efficiency committee established by order of the Supreme Court on April 11, the New Hampshire Judicial Branch is seeking feedback from any member of the public with experience in the state court system through an online survey.

The survey has been designed in conjunction with the National Center for State Courts, which is helping to compile the feedback and data yielded from it. All responses will be secure and anonymous. Anyone wishing to participate in the survey can click on this link.

“Our efficiency committee has been working hard and taking feedback from rank and file members of the judicial branch as well as key stakeholders related to how we can maximize the efficient use of public resources and streamline and coordinate our administrative functions. Now, we want the public to have a say,” said New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon J. MacDonald. “We have already received some terrific ideas and we would encourage any member of the public to contribute to the conversation. Anyone who has had any experiences in our courts can participate in this survey, and we have made it very easy and safe to let us know your thoughts – all survey responses are anonymous, and it takes just a minute or two to complete. We are very grateful for the partnership with the National Center for State Courts for helping us to design this critical tool for hearing directly from the public, as well as compiling and analyzing the data yielded from it.”

The survey will be open for public participation for the next few weeks. The New Hampshire Judicial Branch Efficiency Committee is comprised of judges and experienced court staff who have been engaging internal and external stakeholders (such as the New Hampshire Bar Association), reviewing the administrative structures of other state court systems and will recommend any statutory or rule changes necessary to implement its recommendations. The committee will report back to the Supreme Court by July 1, 2025.

The survey asks for feedback from a variety of those with experience in the court system such as litigants, attorneys, attorney staff, court staff, parties to cases, members of the public, and others. Areas of inquiry include what type of court services were used, what functions need to be improved, and in what ways the court system is working well. The survey allows for both selective and open ended responses.