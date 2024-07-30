New Hampshire’s airports in line to get $8.8 million in FAA grants this year

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport was awarded a $488,562 FAA infrastructure grant in May, and Pease International Airport was awarded $1.4 million July 1, but whether the state’s other 13 airports will take advantage of the grants, including Nashua’s Boire Field, is still up in the air.



MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire airports can tap into more than $8.8 million in grants through federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding this year, but in the three years of the program have only used a fraction of the available money.

The U.S. Department of Transportation, through the Federal Aviation Administration, is administering the grants, which are funded by the BIL Airport Infrastructure Grant program. Eligible airports – there are 15 in New Hampshire – are allocated an amount they can use for infrastructure projects. The airport must submit a project that meets the program requirements.

The FY 2024 grants are part of $2.89 billion being announced this year, and $15 billion in total included in the infrastructure law for airport improvement grants that include terminal expansions and baggage system upgrades, runway safety enhancements, and air traffic infrastructure improvements.

An FAA data visualization map showing allocated BIL Airport Infrastructure Grant money in New Hampshire. Image/FAA



Grants are announced roughly once a month by the Department of Transportation. So far, only a portion of the $8,854994 allocated to New Hampshire, for projects in Manchester and Portsmouth, has been announced. Announced projects have received congressional approval and will get the grant money once they meet all statutory requirements.

The state’s airports were allocated $9.1 million in FY 2022 and used $5.9 million. In FY 2023, New Hampshire airports were allocated $8.9 million and used $2.1 million. The program will continue into 2025 and 2026.

So far this year, $488,562 was awarded to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to construct, install and expand airport lighting, in the May 31 announcement. MHT was awarded $3.5 million in 2022 through the program.

Portsmouth International Airport at Pease was awarded $1,431,749 for taxiway reconstruction, in the July 1 announcement. The airport was awarded similar amounts in FY 2022 and 2023.

The FAA lists potential 2024 grants for Nashua, Berlin, Claremont, Concord, Haverhill, Keene, Laconia, Lebanon, Newport, Rochester and Whitefield.

No New Hampshire grants were included Tuesday when the FAA Tuesday made it’s eighth announcement, which included $427 million in awards. Grants were for 245 airport-related projects in 39 states.

New Hampshire’s potential grants for FY 2024 are:

Berlin Regional, $113,000

Claremont Municipal, $144,000

Concord Municipal, $144,000

Haverhill Dean Memorial, $113,000

Keene Dillant/Hopkins, $294,000

Laconia Municipal, $294,000

Lebanon Municipal, $1,006,720

Manchester-Boston Regional, $4,586,525

Nashua Boire Field, $294,000

Newport Parlin Field, $144,000

Portsmouth International at Pease ,$1,431,749

Rochester Skyhaven, $144,000

Whitefield Mount Washington Regional, $144,000

“Americans are flying in record numbers this summer, and the Biden-Harris Administration is continuing to invest in our nation’s airports to make travel more convenient for passengers,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in Tuesday’s news release. “The funding we’re announcing, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help airports across the country make needed improvements to ensure safety and efficiency now and for years to come.”