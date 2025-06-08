New Hampshire’s ‘favorable’ conditions for hospital acquisitions

This story is part of Critical Condition: What hospital consolidation means for care, access, and your community, a special series co-produced by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. These stories are being shared by media outlets across New Hampshire. We want to hear from you! Take our short survey about your healthcare experiences. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.

MAIN STORY/RELATED CONTENT

Why are big out-of-state hospitals eager to make a foray into the New Hampshire health care market? The answer partly lies in the fact that the state is uniquely situated, both geographically and politically.

Access to more patients just across the state border is attractive to hospitals in Massachusetts that have faced uphill regulatory battles in their own state, analysts say. New Hampshire also does not have large employers, like Massachusetts does, with the muscle to push for change in health care costs.

“New Hampshire, despite being small — the patient mix tends to be favorable,” said Josephine Porter, strategic adviser for the N.H. Center for Justice & Equity. “There’s good health insurance coverage (here), on the commercial side.”

Josephine Porter

Of New Hampshire’s 1.4 million residents last year, about 62%, 853,000 people, received private health insurance through their employer or by purchasing their own coverage, according to Lucy Hodder, director of Health and Life Sciences Law and Policy programs at the University of New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce School of Law. Her data shows that 16% had Medicare and 9% Medicaid.

In addition, Porter said, “if I’m a big hospital system, and if there’s an opportunity to explore a merger and acquisition, there is some benefit to looking at New Hampshire because the process isn’t as arduous here as it might be in someplace else.”

A decade ago, New Hampshire got rid of one big regulatory hurdle: the Certificate of Need Board. It required New Hampshire hospitals and clinics to get state permission before building or expanding facilities. New Hampshire formed the board in 1979 but shuttered it in 2016 after a long legislative battle over the board’s pluses and minuses. Critics said it created obstacles by requiring that, before a facility was built, evidence had to be produced to show it was needed.

“There are other states where there are more stringent certificate of need boards and regulatory authorities,” Porter said. “There are certain parameters that have to be addressed that New Hampshire doesn’t have. There are many more steps in other states than what New Hampshire has.”

Currently, the state Attorney General’s Office is the only entity overseeing hospital mergers through its antitrust bureau and charitable trusts unit. The state Insurance Department reviews health plan proposals for insurance premium increases and evaluates them, but it does not have a say over mergers. The Department of Health and Human Services licenses facilities, but also does not oversee mergers.

The Attorney General’s Office has been ringing the alarm bell over hospital consolidations and their potential to reduce competition for the last several years. In fact, in 2022, it opposed Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s plan to purchase Granite One Health, a combined entity that included Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, saying the move would limit competition.

Catholic Medical Center. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

But earlier this year, Attorney General John Formella said he was compelled to approve HCA’s acquisition of Catholic Medical Center, in part because the Manchester hospital was in such dire financial situation that patients stood to lose services entirely if it shut down. So with the approval, the AG sought what he called compromises, including a requirement that hospital systems acquiring a New Hampshire asset would have to contribute money that would benefit New Hampshire health care consumers.

The Legislature established a trust fund, known as the Healthcare Consumer Protection Trust Fund, and would direct the hospital that is doing the buying to contribute money toward the fund. Under that directive, Beth Israel Lahey, following its purchase of Exeter Hospital in June 2023, was required to deposit $10 million over 10 years into the trust fund. And HCA must pay $7.5 million over 10 years.

“As we welcome a large out-of-state system into New Hampshire, we must be mindful of the potential risks the transaction poses to health care consumers,” Formella said after Beth Israel Lahey purchased Exeter Hospital two years ago.

In addition to the trust fund, the Healthcare Consumer Protection Advisory Commission was formed to help advise the AG on how to spend and manage that money. Expenditures from the fund need approval from the seven-member commission, the governor, and the N.H. Executive Council. The commission has been meeting monthly since July 2024. It is composed of the AG himself or a designee by him, two state lawmakers, a state insurance department designee, chief legal officer at the NH Department of Health and Human Services, and two members of the public, including one physician.

Regulators have also stipulated that trust fund spending should prioritize forming a research entity to monitor, analyze and publicly report on the New Hampshire health care market.

Toward that end, the advisory commission received proposals from the University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth College, and UNH was selected. Last November, the commission voted to spend up to $1.6 million from the trust fund for a three-and-a-half-year contract with UNH to create the Center for Studying Healthcare Markets. The governor and the executive council approved it on May 21.

The goal is to evaluate the impact of health care consolidation and examine regional best practices from neighboring states in New England. Bradley Herring, a professor of health economics at UNH, will lead the research.

In addition, commission members said transportation needs are atop New Hampshire patients’ concerns and they discussed whether a portion of the trust fund should be used to help people get to and from their appointments.

In light of consolidation, “we hope to look at things like, is it harder to get to a doctor? Does it cost more to get services I need? Can I have access to hospital-based services the same way I had before?” said Yvonne Goldsberry, chair of the commission. “Our goal is to get out there and hear different cases. We want to hear from consumers what the impacts have been from the consolidations and then hopefully we will be better informed about what to use the money for. “

Lobbyists have also asked the commission to explore the idea of what is known as a cost-growth benchmark, similar to policies in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont. It’s a cost-containment strategy that limits how much a state’s health care spending can grow each year.

In addition, some are asking the state to establish a patient advocate office to help contain costs and hold the industry accountable.

In a statement to the commission in February, Jake Berry, vice president of policy at Concord-based health care advocacy group New Futures, said: “While New Hampshire has successfully implemented an Office of the Consumer Advocate to represent residential customers of the state’s regulated public utilities, and an Office of the Child Advocate to ensure the best interests of New Hampshire children are protected, the state does not have a similar independent agency to advocate on behalf of New Hampshire health care consumers and patients.”

Now, the health commission is beginning to study the impact of consolidations on consumers with a series of public hearings, including one planned in Exeter in June and one in Claremont in July.

The first hearing, held May 28 in Rochester, attracted over 75 people, with several HCA employees and a few members from the public showing up to speak.

Nurses and hospital administrators at Frisbie praised the merger in their presentations to the commission, citing positive turnaround data, including shorter wait times at the ER. But members of the public who spoke said facility closures and patients not being properly notified of doctor departures following the Frisbie acquisition had been very difficult for them.

The first hearing held by the state Healthcare Consumer Protection Advisory Commission on May 28 in Rochester attracted some 75 people, many of whom offered comments about the effects of the 2020 acquisition of Frisbie Hospital by the for-profit HCA Healthcare. Speakers included employees of the hospital, who praised the merger, and members of the public decried the deal, citing facilities closures and failure to be notified about changes in medical staff. (Photo/Meera Mahadevan)

“I’m a survivor of mergers and acquisitions,” said Marsha Miller, an 81-year-old Rochester resident who lives across from the hospital, but she added that Frisbie is no longer “her” hospital.

“I have institutional memory of what Frisbie used to be and what it is for my husband who is very ill. The lack of care in the ER is why we became patients at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. … People who left took their institutional memory with them.” She said facility closures in Sanbornville and Barrington in 2021 – a year after HCA’s acquisition of Frisbie – were some of patients’ first introductions to HCA.

“We have to deal with perceptions, which is that HCA is bad,” she told the commission. Referring to HCA employees’ favorable comments about the merger, she added: “Nobody knows all of these wonderful things. These changes are not a part of my reality. … I want to be clear. This community relies on Frisbie and its foundation.”

The commission hopes to hear more from people about how the hospital mergers have affected their lives.

“A lot has happened in the health care industry,” Formella told the audience in Rochester. “We are going to continue to see a lot of change. And we are going to need to be having a lot of conversation – a lot of thoughtful dialogue about where the state goes from here.”

He told reporters after the hearing that asking the public to speak at a podium in front of a row of commission members might not be the most effective way of soliciting comments. He said it might be less intimidating and more productive for two or three commissioners to meet the public in a coffee shop.

This story is part of Critical Condition: What hospital consolidation means for care, access, and your community, a special series co-produced by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. These stories are being shared by media outlets across New Hampshire. We want to hear from you! Take our short survey about your healthcare experiences. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.