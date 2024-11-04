New name, same services: Now known as CAPHR, ribbon is cut on neighborhood Opportunity Center

Front row from left: Keri Owen, Project Manager Northpoint Construction; CAPHR COO Ryan Clouthier, NH DHHS Associate Commissioner Christine Santaneillo, Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais, CAPHR CEO Donnalee Lozeau, NH DHHS Commissioner Lori Weaver, CAPHR Strategic Growth Director Melanie Sanuth, CAPHR Board Member Deb O’Shea, Northpoint Construction President/CEO Gary Thomas. Second row, from left: Northpoint Project Executive Doug Turchi, CAPHR Board Member Dr. Kevin Moriarty, Northpoint Director of Field Operations Curt Guthro, Northpoint Senior Site Supervisor Brian McCarthy, NH Senator Donna Soucy, and CAPHR Board Member Orville Kerr.

MANCHESTER, NH – A recent open house and ribbon cutting was held at 130 Silver St. in Manchester to celebrate the opening of the first Opportunity Center, operated by Community Action Partnership Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties.

The celebration included the announcement that Southern NH Services, Inc. (SNHS) is now doing business as Community Action Partnership Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties (CAPHR- pronounced “Capper”).

Community Action was created in 1964 when President Johnson signed the Opportunity Act. Since 1965 we have been the community action agency serving Hillsborough County. In 2011 Rockingham Community Action merged with Southern New Hampshire Services expanding our service area to include Rockingham County.

CAPHR is one of over 1,000 Community Action Agencies nation-wide and one of five serving NH celebrating 60 years of C=community action.

CAPHR serves those of low income with over 60 programs at resource centers and field offices throughout Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties utilizing our whole family approach to services and resources.

“The agency is thrilled to open the new space which provides access to services including Women Infant and Children program (WIC) and the Fuel Assistance Program, and access to computers, printers, copy machines and other tools needed by those we serve,” said Donnalee Lozeau, CAPHR CEO.

This new center joins the agency’s Manchester campus which includes the Child Development Center at 160 Silver St. and the Administrative building at 40 Pine St., which houses a food warehouse, the Weatherization Assistance Program, and workforce programming.

New name, same services, same commitment, we look forward to continuing to serve our community and our state!

For agency information and services please visit www.caphr.org