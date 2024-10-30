New Poll by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center shows Kamala Harris Holding a Solid Lead in New Hampshire

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A recent survey conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) shows Vice President Kamala Harris is up by 5 points among New Hampshire likely voters. She now leads former President Donald Trump, 51%-46%, a bit closer than her 51%-44% lead in October as Trump consolidates undecided voters. Republicans continue to narrow the gap in the generic ballot, with the Democratic advantage now reduced to 49%-47%.

In the New Hampshire governor’s race, former Senator Kelly Ayotte maintains a 3-point lead over former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, standing at 49%-46%, consistent with early October polling at 47%-44%. Ayotte has a narrow lead among Undeclared voters (48%-45%) despite Trump trailing among them 51%-44%.

Democratic candidates for Congress remain better known than their Republican opponents. First Congressional District Congressman Chris Pappas has a favorable rating of 51%-40%, and Second Congressional District Democratic candidate Maggie Goodlander holds a favorable image of 45%-29%. In contrast, Republicans Russell Prescott (32%-28%) and Lily Tang Williams (35%-33%) remain less familiar to voters. Democrats lead in Congressional matchups, with Pappas ahead of Prescott 50%-43% and Goodlander outpacing Tang Williams 51%-43%.

Neil Levesque, executive director of the NH Institute of Politics, commented: “With just one week until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris retains her lead over former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire. Former Senator Kelly Ayotte remains near the 50% mark in the governor’s race, maintaining a narrow lead over former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.”