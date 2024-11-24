New President and CEO Nichole Martin Reimer ready to lead at Granite United Way

Patrick Tufts, left, and Joseph Bator, Granite United Way’s Board Chair announced the new President and CEO, Nichole Martin Reimer, MBA, right.

MANCHESTER, NH– Granite United Way’s Board of Directors announced Nichole Martin Reimer, MBA, as Granite United Way’s new President and CEO. The public announcement was made on Nov. 21, during Granite United Way’s celebration event at Manchester Country Club in front of nearly 200 supporters.

Reimer will succeed Patrick Tufts, who has served more than 20 years at the helm. During that time Granite United Way has grown exponentially, including merging together 7 local United Ways to create the efficient and trusted community leader it is known as today.

“After a national search and a series of interviews with strong local and national candidates, we are thrilled to have unanimously chosen Nichole Martin Reimer to lead the future of Granite United Way,” said Joseph Bator, Regional Vice President TD Bank and Granite United Way’s Board Chair. “Nichole impressed the search committee with her strong combination of relevant experience and her vision for Granite United Way’s future.”

In ways, this new role is a natural next step at the organization where Reimer has been serving as the Chief Engagement Officer. As a member of the executive team her leadership was key to Granite United Way’s evolution, where she served as the architect of Granite United Way’s Strategic Plan and spearheaded its diversity, inclusion, and equity efforts. During her tenure, she has built a talented team of fundraising professionals and community impact teams who work with thousands of volunteers annually. Most recently, she led the launch of an innovative and responsive approach to grant making offering local nonprofits the opportunity to apply for funding multiple times a year.

Nichole Martin Reimer, new President and CEO of Granite United Way.

A lifelong career with a community focus.

During the past 30 years, Reimer has been working to build community collaborations and solutions to improve lives. She began her nonprofit career as a Jesuit Volunteer in Texas bringing together the YMCA, Salvation Army, and local Rotary Clubs to develop mentoring and educational programs impacting youth from migrant communities and those experiencing homelessness.

Upon moving back to her native Haverhill, Mass., in 1998, she began a career with United Way that has spanned several United Ways and included managing a volunteer center, growing the annual campaign evolving partnerships and initiating new efforts to increase inclusion and diversity. One of Reimer’s significant contributions has been leading the efforts to bring the 211 information and referral system to NH, which connect more than 165,000 residents with resources annually.

“I am deeply humbled, honored, and excited to step into this role and lead the next chapter of United Way and build on its legacy. For me, this journey is deeply personal. My family has always emphasized civic commitment—a tradition that has shaped my values and inspired my dedication to making a difference. I’m also guided by Jesuit ideals and the mantra I embraced during my time with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps: being a person for others. These principles guide my work at Granite United Way as we continue our mission and evolve our work to lead community impact and change.” said Nichole Martin Reimer.

Sean Owen (right) served as emcee for the evening, and several members of the wedu team were there to honor Patrick Tufts.



Granite United Way’s CFO, Cindy Read, with Liz Hager, Retired Vice President of Granite United Way and former CEO of United Way of Merrimack County Senator Maggie Hassan shared remarks about Patrick’s incredible contribution to New Hampshire and building stronger communities. Patrick took some jabs from speakers including Alex Walker, CMC President and CEO; Dean Christon, Former Board Chair and Retired New Hampshire Housing; Liz Hager, former VP of Granite United Way; Anna Thomas, Director of Public Health Manchester, and emcee Sean Owen, wedu.

Sally Stebbins of PROCON, Josselyn Ascencio – 12th grader at Manchester School of Technology, Patrick Tufts, Tracey Pelton of PROCON and Chuck Lloyd, Vice Chancellor of NH Community College System.



Sally and Mark Stebbins were huge supporter of The Leader in Me program, which Josselyn participated in and gave a speech about its impact in her life.



One of the speakers during the evening was Josselyn Ascencio, a 12th grader at Manchester School of Technology. She spoke at a Granite United Way celebration event when she was in 5th grade and tonight shared the impact The Leader in Me program had made in her life. She gave her speech with no notes, and received a standing ovation!

Granite United Way well-positioned for the future

“Working with Nichole over 25 years has been incredibly rewarding and I know she is the right choice to lead Granite United Way into the future,” said Patrick Tufts, outgoing President and CEO of Granite United Way. “I have been honored to lead Granite United Way and am grateful for the trust our donors, staff and volunteers have instilled in me during the past 20 years. I have no doubt Nichole will build on the foundation we’ve established; Granite United Way is in good hands.”

Tufts will be active in Reimer’s transition to President and CEO through the end of the year.

Support from Across Granite United Way’s Regions

“Granite United Way is positioned for a strong future with Nichole Reimer leading its organization. She brings a tremendous amount of experience and a vision for leveraging the good work happening across all seven regions,” said Nick Toumpas, retired Commissioner New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and Granite United Way Board Member. “I am confident that our community will continue to strengthen, and lives will be positively impacted with her leading Granite United Way.”

“Leadership is not about being in charge but about taking care of those in your charge. As the new President and CEO of Granite United Way, Nichole Reimer’s vision and determination have the power to inspire and transform countless lives. We believe in her ability to lead with courage, compassion, and integrity!” said Daisy M. Pierce, PhD, Executive Director of Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region.

“Nichole Reimer is a dedicated leader who will provide a thoughtful stewardship of the Granite United Way as it navigates forward in an ever-changing environment” said Stephen Brooks, Chief Operating Officer with Littleton Coin Company and member of Granite United Way’s Board of Directors. “She has spent her entire career committed to bringing positive change to communities. Our hiring team was impressed with her vision for the organization’s future and dedication to empowering others. This is a great day for Granite United Way!”

“I was thrilled when I heard the news that Nichole Reimer has been named the new President and CEO of Granite United Way. The next few years are going to be critical in terms of strategy and leadership for our United Way and I am excited that we’ll have Nichole at the head of an organization that is one of the recognized leaders in New Hampshire,” said Christopher Emond, President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central and Northern NH.

“We are thrilled to have Nichole assume the role of CEO of GUW. She has been an integral part of the strategic development of the organization to date and is well-poised to lead us into the future while keeping our mission to serve our communities at the forefront,” said Charla Stevens, JD, retired McLane Middleton and former Granite United Way Board Chair.

A life-long runner, Reimer ran and captained the Track & Field and Cross-Country teams at the College of the Holy Cross where she obtained a BA in Sociology. She earned her MBA with a concentration in nonprofit management from Boston University where she served as president of the Nonprofit Management Club.

In addition to her local volunteerism, Reimer is currently a member of Leadership New Hampshire’s Class of 2025. She resides in Derry with her husband of 25 years, their two sons and daughter.

To learn more, visit graniteuw.org.