New Sweetgreen opening in Bedford on Tuesday

Sweetgreen salads. Promotional photo

NEW YORK – Fast Casual-focused restaurant Sweetgreen will open its second location in New Hampshire on Tuesday, November 19th at 7 Market Street in Bedford, near Friendly Toast and Trader Joe’s in the Market and Main shopping complex off South River Road.

For every meal purchased on opening day, Sweetgreen will donate a meal to the Bedford Community Food Pantry to nourish people in Bedford experiencing food insecurity. The Bedford Community Food Pantry is a volunteer-led program seeking to provide access to adequate food for the residents of Bedford, New Hampshire who are food insecure.

To celebrate opening day, guests will be able to enjoy fun giveaways from local partners, including custom flower bouquets from Dew Collective, specialty soap from Portsmouth Soap Company, coffee from Flights Coffee Co., and hats from Sweetgreen, while supplies last.

The new location is 2,381 sq ft, and will accommodate up to 40 diners inside and 8 diners outside. The location will be open 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM daily.