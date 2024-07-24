New Year, new airline: JetBlue to start service from Manchester to Florida locations Jan. 2025

JetBlue will serve Manchester-Boston Regional Airport starting in January 2025. Low fares on sale now.

$49 fares available to celebrate launch at JetBlue.com with flights on sale today

MANCHESTER, NH – JetBlue, Boston and New England’s leading leisure carrier, on Wednesday announced the expansion of its network with the addition of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) in Manchester. Starting in January 2025, JetBlue will connect Manchester to popular destinations in Florida, including the only nonstop flight from Manchester to Fort Lauderdale, enhancing travel options for New Englanders.

Manchester Service Details:

Orlando (MCO) : Daily, year-round service begins January 23, 2025.

: Daily, year-round service begins January 23, 2025. Fort Myers (RSW) : Three times weekly, winter seasonal service begins January 23, 2025.

: Three times weekly, winter seasonal service begins January 23, 2025. Fort Lauderdale (FLL): Four times weekly, winter seasonal service begins January 24, 2025.

Tickets for these new routes are on sale now at JetBlue.com, with limited-time fares starting at $49 one-way.

Commitment to New England

JetBlue’s expansion into Manchester represents a significant investment in New England, where the airline aims to increase seats by 20 percent this winter. The new routes from Manchester are designed to offer more flexibility and convenience, complementing JetBlue’s extensive operations at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS).

“As New England’s leading leisure airline, expanding our network to Manchester is an exciting milestone for JetBlue,” said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue. “We are thrilled to bring our award-winning service and low fares to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. This new service will offer New Hampshire travelers even more options and convenience when planning their trips to sunny Florida. It’s part of our broader commitment to New England, where we continue to invest and grow, ensuring we deliver the best travel experiences to our loyal customers.”

“We are beyond excited to welcome JetBlue to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT). The community has long recognized and expressed a strong desire to see JetBlue’s award-winning brand here in New Hampshire,” commented Airport Director Ted Kitchens. “We are extremely grateful to the JetBlue team for recognizing the role that MHT will play in their developing network strategy and look forward to welcoming JetBlue to the MHT family in January 2025. More flight options to more great places at very competitive fares, I can’t think of a better way to kick of 2025.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome JetBlue to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, New Hampshire’s largest airport known for its strong customer service and friendly travel experience,” said Congressman Chris Pappas. “JetBlue’s new service is good for our tourism and economy, and it will provide Granite Staters more options for travel. I want to commend JetBlue and all the partners who made this announcement a reality, and I look forward to seeing its benefits for New Hampshire and the New England region.”

JetBlue customers in Manchester will enjoy the airline’s award-winning, customer-centric experience including the most legroom in coach1, seatback entertainment at every seat, and fast, free, unlimited Fly-Fi on all flights2.

Book better with JetBlue

To celebrate today’s Manchester launch, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $49 one-way fares for these new routes, available online only on jetblue.com.3

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.

Schedule between Manchester (MHT) and Orlando (MCO)

Operating Daily Beginning January 23, 2025

MHT-MCO Flight # 1143 MCO-MHT Flight #1144 7:15 p.m. – 10:15 p.m. 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Schedule between Manchester (MHT) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL)

Operating Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays Beginning January 24, 2025

MHT-FLL Flight #1343 FLL- MHT Flight #1344 11:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Schedule between Manchester (MHT) and Fort Myers (RSW)

Operating Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays Beginning January 23, 2025

MHT-RSW Flight #1349 RSW-MHT Flight #1350 11:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

About JetBlue: JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.