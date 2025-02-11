Next chapter for Chandler House: Sale by Currier paves way for community art hub and ‘third place’

Chandler House file photo

MANCHESTER, NH – The Currier Museum of Art on Tuesday announced the sale of the Chandler House at 147 Chestnut Street to Michael Pedler, who will steward the property’s next chapter as an inclusive arts hub for the city and region.

In 2021, the Currier purchased the home from the New Hampshire Catholic Diocese to save it from further deterioration and possible destruction. With the support of local advocates, nonprofit organizations, and donors, the Currier made significant investments in the property’s infrastructure, including historically appropriate updates to its windows, chimney, and heating and cooling systems.

These improvements make future restoration viable and possible by Pedler, who brings great appreciation for the historical importance of this property to the project. Binding commitments outline that the architectural heritage of the house must be honored and preserved, given the home’s significance to the founding of the Currier.

“We are proud to have saved and improved the Chandler House, but knew we needed to hand it over to a strong partner to unlock the property’s full potential,” says Steve Duprey, President of the Currier’s Board of Trustees. “After robust due diligence, we found that partner in Michael Pedler. He brings critical capacity and resources to this historic renovation, allowing the Currier to re-invest in its mission of high-quality arts programming for all.”

Pedler is a business leader with a passion for community development and the arts. He plans for the Chandler House to become an innovative “third place” for creative professionals that fosters collaboration, resilience, and connection.

It’s a move that will add new energy to the city’s growing creative economy. Manchester continues to rank at the top of national liveability indexes because of its cultural assets like the Currier Museum of Art and numerous independent galleries.

“We are thrilled to see new investments and partnerships in Manchester’s arts ecosystem,” says Jordana Pomeroy, Director CEO of the Currier. “We hope you will join us in welcoming a new cultural cornerstone to the city.”

About the Currier Museum of Art

The Currier Museum is an internationally renowned art museum located in Manchester, New Hampshire. Reflecting its mission statement – Focused on Art, Centered in Community, Committed to Inspire – the Currier’s collection, exhibitions, and programs inspire creativity, foster social connection, and enhance wellness through its educational and outreach programming.