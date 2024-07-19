NH 911 outage part of global glitch in the Microsoft matrix

MANCHESTER, NH – Windows PCs and computer systems arounc the world have been hit by a global security malfunction affecting airlines, supermarkets, broadcasters, software providers and 911 emergency systems – including here in New Hampshire.

The issue, according to Microsoft, stems from a faulty update in the Falcon Sensor software from cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, and it has caused what’s known as BSOD – the “blue screen of death” – for a lot of people.

The New Hampshire 911 server system went offline at about 1 a.m. Friday according to the NH Department of Emergency Services and Communications. Incoming calls could not be answered. Those calls were immediately returned to make sure the callers received assistance and the statewide system was fully restored as of 3:30 a.m., according to a follow-up press release issued at 6 a.m.

Microsoft acknowledged the outage and issued the following statement to the BBC. “We’re aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third-party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming.”

The global outage was reported by banks, retailers and broadcasters, with airlines grounding flights which was creating delays, although according to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport‘s website, flights appeared to be coming and going without interrruption as of 8:30 a.m.

Logan Airport in Boston Tweeted out at 6:30 a.m. that it was experiencing delays and that travelers should check with their individual airlines. Their website’s flight status page reflected many delayed or canceled flights.

The outage, according to cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, stemmed from “a defect found in a single content update for Windows.”