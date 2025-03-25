NH AG says consumers have the right to ‘opt out’ of 23andMe under NH’s data privacy act

NH consumers can opt-out of 23andMe says NH Attorney General.

CONCORD, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella is alerting consumers that on Sunday, March 23, 2025, 23andMe filed for bankruptcy protection in the Eastern District of Missouri. 23andMe is a direct-to-consumer genetic testing company that collects and analyzes individuals’ genetic data.

The Office of the Attorney General has been monitoring 23andMe as part of a multistate investigation into a data breach discovered in October 2023 that led to the exposure of the personal information of nearly seven million Americans.

“23andMe collected sensitive genetic data from millions of Americans, yet failed to safeguard that information, exposing consumers to significant harm. This negligence not only damaged the company’s reputation but also violated the trust of those who entrusted their personal data to the company,” said Attorney General Formella.

In a press release, 23andMe stated it intends to use the court proceeding to sell the assets of the Company. The Company further stated: “The Company intends to continue operating its business in the ordinary course throughout the sale process. There are no changes to the way the Company stores, manages, or protects customer data…” Further information and updates about the bankruptcy case can be found at https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/23andMe/#background.

Attorney General Formella would like to remind New Hampshire residents of their rights under the New Hampshire Data Privacy Act (NHDPA). New Hampshire consumers have the right to access, obtain, correct, and delete personal data collected about them. Additionally, consumers have the right to opt out of the processing of their personal data for the purposes of targeted advertising, the sale of personal data, and certain types of profiling.

“Despite the bankruptcy filing, both 23andMe and any potential buyer remain responsible for protecting consumer data,” Attorney General Formella stated. “Additionally, consumers can proactively protect their data by deleting their genetic data, requesting the destruction of their test sample, and revoking authorization for 23andMe to share their data with third-party researchers.”

Consumers can delete their genetic data, request destruction of their test sample, and revoke permission for their data to be used for research through their 23andMe “Account Settings” page. 23andMe’s privacy notice can be found at this link: https://www.23andme.com/legal/privacy/. Consumers who need assistance may contact the New Hampshire Department of Justice, Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau at DOJ-CPB@doj.nh.gov or 1-888-468-4454.

The Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau enforces both the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Act and the New Hampshire Data Privacy Act. If you would like to report a violation of either statute, you may file a consumer complaint at https://www.doj.nh.gov/citizens/consumer-protection-antitrust-bureau/consumer-complaints.