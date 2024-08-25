NH Alliance for Healthy Aging Volunteer Driver Initiative helps – but more volunteers are needed

CONCORD, NH – As part of an ongoing effort to help older adults in the Granite State live more independently, the New Hampshire Alliance For Healthy Aging (NHAHA) created the Volunteer Driver Initiative. The collaboration between NHAHA and 19 non-profit Volunteer Driver Programs (VDPs) has resulted in a state-wide recruitment campaign to attract new drivers to local and regional VDPs.

“Many VDPs serve older adults and individuals with disabilities, often providing transportation to critical appointments, vaccine and booster access, grocery shopping, or other basic needs,” said Jeff Donald, Regional Mobility Manager with the Alliance for Community Transportation. “Volunteer drivers help people maintain their health and independence by providing them with a stable and reliable mode of transportation.”

NHAHA’s Transportation Work Group has collected service data from their VDP partners over the last three years; key findings and takeaways include:

In 2023:

There are 645 active volunteer drivers, an increase of nearly 10% from 2021. There are 173 new volunteer drivers.

There were 2,234 unique riders requesting rides, an increase of over 41% from 2021.

There were nearly 36,000 requested trips, an increase of 30% from 2021.

There were 713,532 miles traveled, an increase of over 20% from 2021.

There were over 38,000 volunteer hours donated, an increase of 15% from 2021.

Currently, there are over 20 volunteer driving programs utilizing hundreds of volunteer drivers to help thousands of New Hampshire’s older adults. “Local VDPs are always looking for volunteer drivers, and with about 20% of the NH population being over 65, the demand for drivers will stay high,” noted Donald.

“While we’re pleased with the progress we’ve made to date, we know there is an unmet need,” Donald noted. “That’s why we’re excited to share that we’re launching our publicity campaign to highlight the benefits of volunteering and address unfilled gaps in transportation, particularly in NH’s more rural areas.”

He added that volunteers are not only making an impact by helping their neighbors get to their appointments and errands, but they are also playing a vital role in helping people stay independent within their community. “Volunteering is an incredibly meaningful way to show support and appreciation for others and helping those around you who need extra support makes a world of a difference to those in need,” Donald said.

“Each trip, no matter how far or for what purpose, represents independence, empowerment, and connection for someone who can no longer drive,” said Jennifer Rabalais, NHAHA Coordinator.

NHAHA has created an informational website which can be viewed at www.nhvdp.org. Once there, potential volunteers can learn about how to get involved. There is also an interactive map which shows rider resources across the state. Trips are provided at no cost to the rider, but donations to agencies are welcome.

“NHAHA strives to promote communities that support all of us as we age,” said Rabalais, NHAHA’s Coordinator. “Volunteering can help make this a reality in your own community.”

The NH Alliance for Healthy Aging (NHAHA) is a statewide coalition of over 500 stakeholders and organizations focused on the health and well-being of older adults in New Hampshire. NHAHA works to promote its shared vision to create communities in New Hampshire that advance culture, policies and services which support older adults and their families.

