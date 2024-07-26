NH Associate Justice placed on administrative leave

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Supreme Court has issued an order stating that Associate Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi is on administrative leave with pay for a period of 90 days, which may be shortened or extended by further order of the court.

During the period of administrative leave, Justice Hantz Marconi will not have judicial or administrative duties at the court. The work of the Supreme Court will continue in accordance with standard procedures.

“We will not be making any additional comments on this, other than what is in the statement,” Av Harris, Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for the New Hampshire Judicial Branch, said in an email to the Ink Link, when asked why Justice Marconi was placed on paid administrative leave.

The Supreme Court has reassigned Justice Hantz Marconi’s responsibilities in cases where she has participated to the other Supreme Court Justices and assigned Superior Court Judges as needed. In cases requiring Justice Hantz Marconi’s participation to achieve the requisite quorum of three Supreme Court Justices, alternate judges from the Superior Court will be selected at random to participate in those cases, in accordance with state statutes and long-standing Supreme Court procedures. Justice Hantz Marconi’s administrative duties will be reassigned.

The Clerk of the Supreme Court is in the process of notifying parties in pending cases.