NH Attorney General appeals for information in 30-year-old Salem cold case

Hai Bo (Paul) Lei

CONCORD, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella issues the following statement on behalf of the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit regarding the murder of Hai Bo (Paul) Lei:

“March 30, 2025, marked 30 years since the tragic and violent death of Hai Bo (Paul) Lei, age 26. Paul, a resident of Boston, Mass., was discovered murdered along Hampstead Road in Salem, New Hampshire. He had been shot multiple times, bound, strangled, and his throat cut—an execution-style killing marked by both brutality and precision. The evidence at the scene, including ligatures and shell casings from a single firearm, suggested this was anything but random. Despite a comprehensive investigation conducted at the time of his death, those responsible for Paul’s murder have evaded justice for three decades.

The New Hampshire Cold Case Unit, in partnership with the Salem Police Department and New Hampshire State Police, has continued its investigation into the homicide of Hai Bo “Paul” Lei, employing modern forensic techniques and collaborating with law enforcement agencies in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts. While advancements in forensic science offer new possibilities, the truth held by those who lived it remains a critical component to solving this case. During the initial investigation, there were credible indications that people may have withheld information out of fear—fear of retaliation, fear of being associated with illegal gambling or gang activity, or fear of prosecution. Others may have worried that they wouldn’t be believed, or that coming forward could jeopardize their safety or reputation.

To those individuals: We are asking you to come forward now—anonymously, if necessary. We believe there are still people out there who know what happened to Paul, or who heard something in the aftermath that could help. If you were part of Paul’s world, knew him casually, or simply heard something—no matter how minor it seemed—your voice matters. The passage of time does not erase the need for justice. Even the smallest detail could be the key to finally solving this case.

If you have information about the murder of Hai Bo (Paul) Lei, please contact the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit tip line at (800) 525-5555 or email [email protected]. Tips can be submitted anonymously. You do not need to reveal your identity to make a difference. Help us bring the truth to light. Help us deliver justice for Paul’s family after three long decades.”