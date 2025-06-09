NH Attorney General warns of DMV scam involving fraudulent text messages



CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Justice Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau are alerting residents to an active scam targeting New Hampshire consumers through fraudulent text messages falsely claiming to be from the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The Bureau has received multiple reports of text messages stating that the recipient’s New Hampshire driver’s license will be suspended due to an unpaid traffic violation. These messages urge consumers to take immediate action, including submitting payment through a link that mimics a state government website by using terms such as “nhgov” in the URL.

This is a scam. The New Hampshire DMV does not send text messages regarding driver’s license suspensions, unpaid violations, or requests for payment.

“These fraudulent messages are designed to alarm consumers and trick them into revealing personal or financial information,” said Attorney General John M. Formella. “We urge all New Hampshire residents to remain vigilant and to delete these messages immediately.”

The only legitimate text messages sent by the New Hampshire DMV are appointment reminders. Any message indicating enforcement action or demanding payment is fraudulent and should not be trusted.

What Consumers Should Do:

Do not click any links or respond to the message.

or respond to the message. Do not provide personal, driver’s license, or financial information.

personal, driver’s license, or financial information. Delete the message from your phone immediately.

If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam or have provided sensitive information:

Contact your local police department.

Review your credit reports for unauthorized activity.

Consider placing a fraud alert or credit freeze with major credit bureaus.

The Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau enforces the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Act and is committed to protecting residents from deceptive, unfair, and fraudulent business practices. For more information about the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Bureau: https://www.doj.nh.gov/citizens/consumer-protection-antitrust-bureau.