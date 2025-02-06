NH Audobon 38th Annual Backyard Winter Bird Survey this weekend

An adult male Eastern Bluebird soaking up the winter sun in a New Hampshire forest- 2,821 of the bluebirds were recorded in the 2024 NH Audubon survey. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

New Hampshire winter weather may have us housebound, but that does not mean that we have to disconnect from the natural world completely. This weekend the NH Audubon is hosting its 38th Annual Backyard Winter Bird Survey and they invite Granite Staters to join the count and re-connect with the natural world.

NH Audobon is enlisting the public’s help on February 8 and 9 observing and tracking winter bird populations statewide for this important scientific program. Their biologists use the crowd-sourced data to monitor changes and trends affecting seasonal bird populations.

A northern Mockingbird in the woods of New Hampshire. 79 of them were counted in the 2024 NH Audobon survey. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

In 2024 the survey confirmed 87 species of bird and 1575 observers participated. Highlights included the discovery of the first Yellow-throated Warbler documented on the survey along with record-high counts of Wild Turkeys and Pine Warblers

This program is open to all ages and all levels of bird-watching experience. Participants do not have to go further than their backyards to count the species they observe. Birders can spend as much time as they would like to commit during the survey weekend recording species and reporting the results.

There is a dedicated event webpage with complete instructions on participating and links to some great NH winter birding information.

A pair of Wild Turkeys strutting with their plumage on full display in a New Hampshire Meadow. After reaching a high of over 4,000 turkeys observed during the 2023 survey, the turkey count dropped to less than half on the 2024 BWBS. The most likely cause of this steep decline was the unusually wet weather during the spring and summer of 2023. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography