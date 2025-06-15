NH Bankers Association elects new chair, officers and directors; Legislative Champions awarded

From left, Kristy Merrill, President & CEO, NH Bankers Association with Executive Councilor John Stephen, Senator Howard Pearl and Ryan Hale, VP, Government Relations, NH Bankers Association.

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Bankers Association (NH Bankers) elected Officers and Directors for the coming year during its Annual Meeting held on June 6, 2025. They also presented Legislative Champion awards to State Senator Howard Pearl and Executive Councilor John Stephen.

Kristy Merrill, President & CEO of NH Bankers said, “We are delighted to work with Jim Brannen as Chair, the new officers and to welcome our new board members, Josephine Moran and Tim Wade. We are extremely grateful to Joan Gile and Ken Sheldon for their thoughtful leadership during their time on the board. We have a thriving, diverse, banking industry in New Hampshire that serves our communities and supports our economy daily. Our board membership reflects that diversity, and coupled with their proven leadership, will continue to provide critical guidance to NHBA.”

Background on 2025-2026 NH Bankers Leadership

NH Banker members voted to elect James Brannen, President & CEO, First Seacoast Bank, Chair for the upcoming year. Mr. Brannen was appointed Chair at the end of March to succeed Joan Gile, President & CEO, Piscataqua Savings Bank upon her retirement. Ken Sheldon, SVP – Sr Relationship Manager – Commercial Banking, Bank of America completed his third two-year term.

2025-26 NHBA Officers & Board:

Chair: Jim Brannen, President & CEO, First Seacoast Bank

Vice Chair: Chris Logan, President & CEO, Bank of New Hampshire

Treasurer: G. Frank Teas, President & CEO, Millyard Bank

Secretary: Jim Kisch, President & CEO, Passumpsic Bank

Directors: Steven Byrnes, SVP-Regional Vice President-Eastern New Hampshire TD Bank; Lloyd Hamm Jr., CEO, River Run Bancorp, MHC and CEO, Newburyport Bank; Linda Lorden, President, Merrimack County Savings Bank; Josphine Moran, President & CEO, Ledyard Bank; Tim Wade, Regional President, M&T Bank

Background on NHBA Legislative Champions

Senator Pearl sponsored SB 85, which increased the level that NH chartered banks can lend at while shortening what’s known as the de novo period to facilitate the creation of new banks. Senator Pearl also authored an amendment to HB 469, to ensure transparency of the public deposit insurance pool (PDIP) contract by requiring review and approval by the Governor and Executive Council.

Councilor Stephen has led an effort to bring transparency to the PDIP contracting process, and to ensure a portion of PDIP funds are invested in banks that in turn support our local economy.

Kristy Merrill said, “It is our pleasure to recognize Senator Howard Pearl and Executive Councilor John Stephen who are leading the way to strengthen our banking industry, which in turn strengthens our economy. They have been dogged, trusted, and true leaders on behalf of our banks and their employees and customers who rely upon them.”