NH business owners recognized during National Small Business Week event at Millyard Museum

MANCHESTER, NH – Granite State small business owners and entrepreneurs were celebrated Monday at the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) annual National Small Business Week awards at the Manchester Historic Association’s Millyard Museum.
“I want to share my heartfelt congratulations with this year’s award winners and honorees,” said Congressman Chris Pappas. “Small businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy, but they’re more than that. They make up the fabric of our state and the character of our communities. I know how challenging things can be, even in the best of times, and I will always do everything I can to support our small businesses and create an economic environment that will help our businesses grow and cut costs.”
The Granite State recipients of the 2025 Small Business Awards include:
- New Hampshire Small Business Person of the Year: Dr. Tanya Lawson, Inbloom Health + Medispa, Londonderry
- Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year: Russ Collins, Home Innovations Corp., Derry
- Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year: Karen Jenovese, Swim NH LLC , Concord
- Financial Services Champion of the Year for NH and NE: Rick Dassatti, SCORE Granite Region, Manchester
- Small Business Manufacturer of the Year: Josh Velasquez, Shire’s Naturals, Peterborough
- Home-Based Business of the Year: Hailee Grisham Hampton, Hurry Slow Hat Co., Littleton
- Young Entrepreneur: Sabrina MacDowell, Pampered Pup LLC, Candia
- Micro-Enterprise: Bret Lincoln, Lincoln Fencing, Epping