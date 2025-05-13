NH business owners recognized during National Small Business Week event at Millyard Museum

Congressman Chris Pappas joined the NH Delegation on Monday in congratulating this year’s Small Business Administration National Small Business Week award recipients, held at the Millyard Museum.

MANCHESTER, NH – Granite State small business owners and entrepreneurs were celebrated Monday at the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) annual National Small Business Week awards at the Manchester Historic Association’s Millyard Museum.

“I want to share my heartfelt congratulations with this year’s award winners and honorees,” said Congressman Chris Pappas. “Small businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy, but they’re more than that. They make up the fabric of our state and the character of our communities. I know how challenging things can be, even in the best of times, and I will always do everything I can to support our small businesses and create an economic environment that will help our businesses grow and cut costs.”

The Granite State recipients of the 2025 Small Business Awards include:

New Hampshire Small Business Person of the Year: Dr. Tanya Lawson, Inbloom Health + Medispa, Londonderry

Dr. Tanya Lawson, Inbloom Health + Medispa, Londonderry Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year: Russ Collins, Home Innovations Corp., Derry

Russ Collins, Home Innovations Corp., Derry Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year: Karen Jenovese, Swim NH LLC , Concord

Karen Jenovese, Swim NH LLC , Concord Financial Services Champion of the Year for NH and NE: Rick Dassatti, SCORE Granite Region, Manchester

Rick Dassatti, SCORE Granite Region, Manchester Small Business Manufacturer of the Year: Josh Velasquez, Shire’s Naturals, Peterborough

Josh Velasquez, Shire’s Naturals, Peterborough Home-Based Business of the Year: Hailee Grisham Hampton, Hurry Slow Hat Co., Littleton

Hailee Grisham Hampton, Hurry Slow Hat Co., Littleton Young Entrepreneur: Sabrina MacDowell, Pampered Pup LLC, Candia

Sabrina MacDowell, Pampered Pup LLC, Candia Micro-Enterprise: Bret Lincoln, Lincoln Fencing, Epping