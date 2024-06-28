NH DHHS: Several ice cream products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Friendly’s ice cream cakes part of a multi-brand ice cream recall by parent company Totally Cool Inc.

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Division of Public Health Services (DPHS) is advising consumers that Totally Cool, Inc. of Owings Mills, Maryland, is recalling multiple brands of ice cream products, including certain Cumberland Farms, Jeni’s, Friendly’s, and Hershey’s products, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Impacted products were distributed to stores in New Hampshire, including Target, Market Basket, Shaw’s, and Hannaford.

There are no known illnesses currently associated with the recalled products. Consumers can identify impacted products by comparing the date and plant information on the packaging. A full list of brands, lot codes, and affected lots is available on the FDA website. Consumers should not eat any of the impacted products.

“Listeria can cause serious health concerns,” said Iain Watt, DPHS Director. “Foods that are contaminated may not look, smell, or taste any different, so there is no way to tell if Listeria is present. The best option is to throw recalled products away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of infection, called listeriosis, include fever, muscle aches, and sometimes nausea and vomiting. If the infection spreads to the nervous system, symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or convulsions. Listeriosis can be treated with antibiotics, so anyone who suspects they may have the illness should contact their healthcare provider.

The Department encourages consumers to stop eating any affected products and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions may contact Totally Cool, Inc. at 410-363- 7801 or regulatory@totallycoolicecream.com between 8am and 4pm Eastern, Monday through Friday.

For questions about listeriosis, contact DPHS at 603-271-4496. For more information about the recall, visit the FDA website.

