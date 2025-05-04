NH DMV working with TSA to resolve issues with new license design

TSA: “It’s not you, it’s us.”

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles is looking into issues with its new license design after complaints that state-issued identification was not being verified by the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) credential authentication system at airport security checkpoints.

DMV representatives promptly contacted the vendor that produced the new design, which confirmed the issue was related to the TSA’s identification scanning system and not related to the identification itself.

“Everyone who has received the new design should rest assured that their identification is valid, REAL ID-compliant, and was thoroughly reviewed and approved by a variety of stakeholders, including the Department of Homeland Security, before it was finalized and went into production,” said New Hampshire DMV Director John Marasco. “The leadership team at the DMV, along with representatives from our license design vendor, will remain in close contact with the TSA until this issue is resolved.”

The new license look was rolled out in late January. Some recipients of the newer design have reported being delayed at security checkpoints while their identification is manually reviewed.

“TSA has alternate measures in place for situations where the Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) system is unable to validate an ID as well as the ability to verify the identity of those passengers who do not have their ID,” said TSA New England Region spokesperson Daniel Velez.

The TSA has informed the DMV that it anticipates New Hampshire’s new design to be fully integrated into its system nationwide soon. Further questions about the timeline should be directed to the TSA.

The DMV will provide updates as the issue is resolved.