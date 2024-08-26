NH DNC Delegates paint stark contrast between Harris and Trump

Luz Bay. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire’s delegates to the Democratic National Convention have returned home and as one would expect, they are ready to spread their message across the Granite State.

Those delegates in attendance at a press conference at the Manchester Democratic Party Field Office focused on a stark contrast between Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on one side and former President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance on the other side.

“Granite staters have a choice between two distinct visions of the future: Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are fighting for a way forward where we strengthen our democracy, protect reproductive freedoms and make sure that every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but get ahead,” said State Representative and DNC Delegate Luz Bay of Dover. “Donald Trump on the other hand is a convicted felon who is running to enact his extreme and dangerous Project 2025 agenda that would roll back Americans’ rights and freedoms, harm the middle class and threaten our democracy.”

Rob Werner. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

“What we saw in Chicago was nothing short of extraordinary. The joy was electric, the hope was palpable and it offered the motivation we need to get the job done over the next 70 days: talking to our neighbors, knocking on doors and making phone calls to reject division and lies,” said NH League of Conservation Voters Executive Director and DNC Delegate Rob Werner.

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) echoed the sentiments of earlier speakers regarding the difference between Harris and Trump on the issues and also said she was struck by non-Democrats who spoke at the convention who felt that this election was about more than just political parties and that the future of our nation’s democracy was in the balance.

Despite this, most polls still show the race between Harris and Trump was extremely close and what may appear to be a simple decision inside the halls of the Democratic National Convention is not going to be as cut and dry when it comes to Election Day.

Maggie Hassan on Aug. 26, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

“We are going to making our case for the next (few weeks) to persuade people to come support the Harris/Walz ticket if they aren’t already,” said Hassan. “We know this is a very divided country. We also know that there are a lot of corporate special interests and the wealthiest of Americans who are investing billions of dollars into misinformation all around the country,” said Hassan.

She urged voters to learn more about both sets of candidates before voting and urged voters to look at Kamala Harris’ campaign website.

“Think about the progress we have made over the last few years, understanding that there is a lot more progress to be made, especially around lowering costs and then compare that to what you hear from Donald Trump and J.D Vance. Both Donald Trump and J.D. Vance tell us who they are,” said Hassan. “Donald Trump is in this for himself, that has never been more clear. He is now raising the specter that maybe he won’t participate in a debate with Vice President Harris because I think he is scared of her and scared of the scrutiny that the debate would put on him.”